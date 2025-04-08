VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 8: BMW Group India has announced the launch of BMW Summer Service campaign across its dealer network. This exclusive initiative will be held across all BMW authorised workshops in India and will ensure complete car readiness for the upcoming summer season.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "At BMW Group, our priority is to keep your driving experience effortless and joyful - no matter the season. With our Proactive Care approach, we are redefining service by anticipating your needs before they arise. The BMW Summer Service campaign is tailored to prepare your vehicle for India's intense summer conditions, ensuring it performs at its best. Backed by expert technicians, advanced diagnostic tools, and genuine BMW parts, we deliver the peace of mind you deserve in every moment and on every journey."

BMW Summer Service campaign is conceptualized to offer customers comprehensive information and tips on effective vehicle management, on-time maintenance and overall understanding of BMW/MINI vehicles. The program provides customers with a complementary vehicle check and get Condition-Based Service performed on their cars ensuring that their vehicles are in top condition. The service is conducted by certified BMW/MINI technical experts. Customers can book prior appointments for car servicing at the workshop. Customers will also be able to check and update their personal details to receive special promotions and offers from their dealer.

Complimentary Services that will be carried under the BMW Summer Campaign:

- Free General Checkup

- AC Filter Check

- Air Filter Check

- Tyre Condition Check

- Up to 10% off on AC Fumigation

- Complimentary Battery Check

- Upto 25% off on labour on any AC related repair

- Upto 10% off on any VAS

Customers can also explore a wide range of BMW accessories to enhance their vehicles appearance.

BMW India regularly conducts periodic service campaigns across the country to ensure that a BMW is always ready. Cars older than 5 years would get a special discount under the "BMW Joy Rewards" campaigns. Details of the offer and other vehicle checks would be available at the service camps.

