Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 10 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce in association with Asia Africa Development Council has organised Asia Pacific Excellence Award to be held on 18th December, 2021 at Hotel Radisson Gurugram.

Bollywood Actress Ameesha Patel has agreed to be the Chief Guest for the Event.

The Asia Pacific Excellence Award 2021 is most prestigious international recognition of Hard work and excellence. It rewards the creative achievement and contribution of individuals and institutions that leads to effective and responsive professionalism.

This award promotes the role, visibility & work of individuals and institutions and encourages young generation to focus on sustainable development through sharing of innovative practice and creative solutions.

Rakesh Mittal Director Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce Said Indian working professionals work round the clock and more than half of us aren't exposed to any opportunity of being recognized or rewarded for our hustles and achievements. In the spirit of 'No more silence, I deserve my credit' we are extremely proud to announce our Award Segment which is open to the entire Mass, We Accept, Acknowledge and Applaud the contributions and achievements. We Encourage them to nominate themselves or their peers for the honest efforts and upscale their career with the recognition they deserve.

Nominations are open for Individual & Organisations in various categories like Lifetime Achievement, Special Achievement, Outstanding Contributor of the Year, Performer of the Year, Employee of the Year, Exemplary Leader, Special Recognition, Corporate Social Responsibility, Industry Excellence, Emerging Hotel, Human Resource Development, Corporate Culture, Infrastructure, Export House, Tourism Excellence and various field related to Education Sector.

The Selected Individuals / Organisations shall be honoured by the hands of Ameesha Patel at a gala event at Hotel Radisson, Gurugram Udyog Vihar, India on 18th December, 2021.

Nominations can be sent on nominations@asiafricaonline.com, for more details visit www.asiafricaonline.com.

