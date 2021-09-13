Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The new BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus variants were launched in India today. The new BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus and BMW X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus are locally produced at BMW Plant Chennai and can now be booked at shop.bmw.in. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The BMW X5 underlines a very strong appeal with its combined off-road abilities and dynamic driving pleasure. The most successful BMW sports activity vehicle (SAV) of all time now has a new, attractive addition to its line-up - BMW X5 xDrive 'SportX Plus'. SportX Plus celebrates the gust of adrenaline with style and self-confidence. You will experience the superior forward thrust even more intensely with its compelling sportiness, agile handling and driving versatility. Its unmistakable BMW X genes, commanding road presence and robust proportions are bound to turn heads on every road."

The car is available at attractive prices (ex-showroom) as follows -

Also Read | Ahmedabad Man Loses Rs 2.5 Lakh to Fraudster While Purchasing Gold Chain for Low Price.

BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus : INR 79,50,000BMW X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus : INR 77,90,000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer. The new BMW X5 is available in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Black Sapphire. The new BMW X5 features Sensatec Upholstery as standard with the following combinations - Canberra Beige and Black.

Also Read | Pune: Tamil Nadu Man Dupes Woman From Chinchwad of Rs 11 Lakh, Signs ‘Fake’ Marriage Documents; Arrested.

BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the BMW X5. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms and starts at an attractive pricing of Rs. 1.55 per km. The BMW X5 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure. BMW India Financial Services offers an attractive plan with low monthly payments starting INR 65,999, assured buyback of up to 4 years and flexible end of term options.

Customized and flexible financial solutions can be further designed as per individual requirements. The new BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus.The design of the BMW X5 makes a powerful statement. The enlarged one-piece hexagonal kidney grille paired with a sculptured bonnet and short overhangs gives the iconic front an imposing appearance. The front LED headlights and LED fog lamps makes a solid and dynamic impression on the road because of their muscular stance. This effect is carried to the rear with the 3D wrap-around LED taillights that reach far into the sides. Roof rails in satin-finish aluminum offers perfect combination of good looks and functionality. The interior boasts an exceptional level of comfort and functionality in an extremely sporty ambience. Together with an elevated seat position and generously proportioned interior, the front and rear occupants enjoy ample accommodation. Exclusive functions such as Sports Leather Steering Wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, exterior mirror package add to the comfort. Driver and front passenger enjoy the superior sporty flair of a premium SAV with Sports Seats. Panoramic glass roof and Welcome Light Carpet are few among the long list of features that create the perfect ambience. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. The car has four-zone automatic climate control with extended features. Adding to the luxurious feel are features such as electroplated controls, electrically adjustable roller sunblinds. Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X5 xDrive30d produces an output of 195 kW / 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 1,500 - 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.5 seconds. The three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X5 xDrive40i produces an output of 250 kW / 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 - 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.5 seconds. BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. Electronically controlled 'Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks' (ADB-X), extended 'Dynamic Traction Control' (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain. Adaptive Suspension with its individual electronically controlled dampers offers exceptional precision and improves the drive and handling dynamics. For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function as standard. A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continues to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry - BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, BMW Head-Up Display and Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes a 3D Navigation, with a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, a 12.3" screen and a control display also measuring 12.3". The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering. The new Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. The car features a new 205W HiFi loudspeaker system which conjures an engrossing treat for the ears.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch and many other innovative technologies. BMW Safety technologies includes six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-india/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)