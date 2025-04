PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 29: As India's job market faces mounting uncertainty with the advent of Artificial Intelligence threatening millions of back-office and tech support roles, Boss Wallah steps in with a bold, timely initiative--Boss Academy, a first-of-its-kind platform designed to empower individuals with the skills and confidence to launch and grow their own businesses.

Also Read | LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Shares Throwback Picture of Six-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Cheering for Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017.

India's Job Crisis: A Wake-Up Call

India, home to one of the world's largest pools of educated youth, has long been the back office for global economies--powering call centers, IT services, and BPO operations. However, with AI advancing at an unprecedented pace, many of these roles are rapidly becoming redundant. Layoffs are on the rise, and the need for a new livelihood model is more urgent than ever.

Also Read | In What Year Was the First-Ever Women’s ODI World Cup Played? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

"AI is not just replacing jobs--it's rewriting the rules of employment. We must equip our youth with the tools to become job creators, not just job seekers. That's what Boss Academy is all about," says Sashi Reddi, Founder & CEO of Boss Wallah, a successful entrepreneur, investor, and changemaker on a mission to solve one of India's biggest challenges--unemployment.

The Missing Link: Business Education for the Real World

While India has no dearth of business opportunities--from dosa centers to supermarkets, laundries to tailoring units--there's a glaring gap in the system: no one is teaching how to start and grow these businesses. Schools, colleges, and universities fail to equip youth with practical entrepreneurial skills for these AI-proof industries. These are not just surviving, but thriving sectors--immune to full automation and ripe for tech-enabled growth.

Introducing Boss Academy by Boss Wallah

Boss Academy is Boss Wallah's bold answer to India's entrepreneurship gap. A revolutionary platform for the self-made generation, Boss Academy offers practical, hands-on programs through a unique hybrid model--online, offline, and live workshops.

Its mission is to help aspiring and existing business owners develop real businesses--from idea to execution--using practical frameworks, mentorship, and action-based learning. It's not theory. It's not a conference. It's a transformation platform.

A Grand Launch: First Workshop Held in Hyderabad

Boss Academy's debut program--the Business Launchpad Workshop--was held on April 11 and 12 at Minerva Grand Hotel, Hyderabad, and brought together 80 aspiring business owners from across India. This wasn't your typical seminar. It was a high-impact, immersive experience centered around a 112-page practical workbook--the cornerstone of the program.

Participants explored:

* Developing a boss mindset* Identifying and validating business ideas* Crafting a scalable business model* Navigating legal, compliance, and funding essentials* Acquiring & retaining customers* Creating a complete business plan

Each attendee left the workshop with a fully developed business plan and the clarity, confidence, and community needed to launch.

What's Next: A Movement, Not Just a Workshop

The success of the Hyderabad workshop is just the beginning. Boss Academy will be conducting a series of offline business workshops across India, including repeat editions of the Business Launchpad Program and specialized programs for different industries.

In parallel, webinars and live sessions will be launched to help micro-entrepreneurs, homemakers, students, and professionals explore AI-proof business opportunities and transition into business ownership with proper guidance.

Workshop Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvzmsi4vyAQ

Workshop Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675570/Boss_Academy_Workshop.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)