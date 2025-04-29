It is a World Cup year in women's cricket and surely there could not have been a better time to find out an answer to this question--in what year was the first Women's ODI World Cup played? Women's cricket, in the past few years has witnessed a meteoric rise in following, with several fans being hooked to the TV or their mobile screens in a bid to watch some of the best women's cricketers in action, not just in the international arena but also in several franchise leagues across the world. India's WPL (Women's Premier League) and Australia's WBBL (Women's Big Bash League) are among the top women's T20 leagues, which have boosted the popularity of women's cricket. Who Has the Record for Scoring the Most Runs in One Over in Test Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly

Some of the greats of women's cricket paved the way for the future with the first-ever Women's World Cup. This year, it would be the 13th edition of the Women's World Cup with India as the host nation. A total of eight teams would be in action and they would look to give their absolute best in trying to have their hands on the title at the end of it all. The Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team, one of the teams in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, will have their matches in Sri Lanka instead of India due to a hybrid model as decided by the ICC.

What is Googlies on Google?

The 'Googlies on Google' campaign has been launched by Google, the world's most popular search engine and through this, they aim to test the users and their knowledge of the sport. Users encounter these 'Googlies' upon visiting Google.com, where the question to unlock today's googly is below the search bar. Just like the delivery 'googly', which is meant to bamboozle a batter by turning the other way, these questions are meant to stump the users. The answers to these questions often seem pretty obvious, but that is not the case at all.

In What Year Was the First-Ever Women's ODI World Cup Played?

The first-ever Women's World Cup was played way back in the year 1973 and interestingly, was also the first-ever World Cup in the game of cricket. In two years, the men would have their first taste of the World Cup. England was the host nation in the inaugural Women's World Cup, which had a total of seven participating nations. England and Australia played the final, where the hosts came out on top. England's Rachel Heyhoe-Flint was the winning captain of the first-ever Women's World Cup after he side overcame arch-rivals Australia in the final by 92 runs.

Australia are the defending champion heading into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Alyssa Healy and co have won eight titles, the most by a team and they will encounter some tough opposition this time with the likes of England, India and South Africa, New Zealand also in the mix.

