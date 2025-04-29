Mumbai, April 29: After Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, made history by becoming the youngest ever to score a century in both IPL and T20 cricket, Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka shared a heartwarming throwback photo of the 6-year-old Vaibhav cheering for his then team, Rising Pune Supergiant, in 2017. The teenager scripted history against Gujarat Titans with a 35-ball century - the fastest by an Indian player and the second-fastest ever in IPL. It was Suryavanshi's only third IPL match. Ajay Jadeja Drops Massive Statement After Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Blazing Ton in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match, Says ‘Cricket in India Won’t Be Same Again’.

Suryavanshi's 35-ball ton propelled RR to a massive eight-wicket victory against GT as the home team became the fastest team to chase down a score of 200 plus as they completed the 210-run target in 15.5 overs. After the match, Goenka lauded the teenager's performance.

Sanjiv Goenka Lauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Salute to the spirit, the confidence, the talent... the young Vaibhav Suryavanshi... wow! #RRvsGT pic.twitter.com/kbiCgQxGam — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) April 28, 2025

Sanjiv Goenka Shares Throwback Picture of Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Last night I watched in awe… this morning I came across this photo of 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi cheering for my then team, Rising Pune Supergiant, in 2017. Thanks Vaibhav. Lots of good wishes and support. pic.twitter.com/hlS5ieiB4O — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) April 29, 2025

After the youngster's scintillating show, the LSG owner took to social media and shared a photo of 6-year-old Vaibhav from 2017, where he was cheering Goenka's then-franchise Rising Pune Supergiant (now defunct). Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Father Sanjiv Suryavanshi Thanks Bihar Cricket Association and Rahul Dravid After 14-Year-Old’s Century in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

At 14 years and 32 days old, he scored a sensational 101 off just 38 balls to become the youngest player to score a century in the IPL and T20 cricket as a whole. His ton, which took just 35 balls, was just five balls slower than Chris Gayle’s historic innings from 2013.

