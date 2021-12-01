Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1, (ANI/NewsVoir): Bounce, India's first smart mobility solution, today announced partnerships with Readassist, Helloworld, Kitchens@ and Goodbox to expand its battery swapping infrastructure to 900 new locations across 10 cities.

This smart framework will be available at locations as diverse as restaurants, cafes, co-living spaces, corporate offices, kirana stores, etc., making it convenient for customers to find the nearest swapping station on their Bounce App.

This comes at the back of last week's announcement, where the company had announced a similar partnership with Park+ to set up over 3,500 battery swapping stations across ten cities in India.

Bounce is bolstering its battery-swapping network in anticipation of the launch of its first consumer electric scooter, the Bounce Infinity, on December 2, 2021. The scooter will be offered with 'Battery as a service' option - the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market. The swapping stations would work on similar principles to a fuel station.

Here, Bounce battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can easily swap with their near-empty batteries in under a minute. With this infrastructure in place, customers wouldn't have to wait for the scooter to charge, be anxious about the range or remember to charge it.

With partnerships like these, Bounce aims to set up battery swapping stations within one kilometer of wherever its customers are and also build a robust swapping infrastructure to support over a million scooters over the next 24 months.

With a strong desire and determination to address the need to bring ease of commuting to people across many categories like small businesses, college students, office-goers, etc., Bounce was launched in 2018. A blend of advanced digital solutions with a seamless operations network on the ground helped Bounce become India's largest smart mobility solution.

The Bounce Swapping Station network has a distribution of close to 200 stations which have completed over 500,000 swaps and enabled over two crore EV kilometers. Bounce is set to invest over USD 100 million across manufacturing of e-scooters and expanding the battery swapping infrastructure over the next 12 months.

Bounce is backed by marquee investors such as Accel India, Accel US, Sequoia Capital India, B Capital, Falcon Edge, Qualcomm, Chirate, Omidyar Network, Maverick Capital, etc., and has raised over USD 220 million.

