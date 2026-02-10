NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 10: BPTP, one of North India's leading real estate developers, has won top honours in both the residential and commercial segments at The Times Realty Awards 2026, powered by GoodHomes. The platform is among the country's most credible and high-visibility real estate award forums and is one of the first major industry recognitions of 2026. Backed by The Times Group's reach and GoodHomes' editorial credibility, the awards recognize excellence, innovation, and leadership across India's real estate sector.

At the prestigious awards ceremony, BPTP was recognised across both residential and commercial segments with two major wins:

- Iconic Residential Project - BPTP Amstoria Verti Greens & GAIA Residences

- Iconic Commercial Project - BPTP Capital City

These recognitions reaffirm BPTP's continued commitment to creating landmark developments driven by design excellence, sustainability, functionality, and customer-centric planning.

BPTP Amstoria Verti Greens & GAIA Residences, located along the Dwarka Expressway, have been recognized for redefining premium high-rise living through design-led architecture and advanced building specifications. Spread across a thoughtfully planned development footprint, the project feature a distinctive glass-and-metal facade with double-glazed systems for enhanced thermal performance and noise reduction. With multi-level sky gardens and curated lifestyle zones such as wellness decks, co-working spaces, reading lounges, and recreation areas, the development blends vertical luxury living with green, experiential spaces.

BPTP Capital City, Sector 94, Noida, recognized as the Iconic Commercial Project, has been acknowledged for its scale, integrated master planning, and future-ready business ecosystem. Conceived as a next-generation mixed-use commercial destination, the development sets a strong benchmark in modern workspace design, urban commercial infrastructure, and sustainability-led operations.

Commenting on the achievement, Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP, "We are honored to receive this recognition at The Times Realty Awards 2026 powered by GoodHomes. Winning across both residential and commercial categories reflects the strength of our integrated development philosophy, our focus on design and sustainability, and our commitment to execution excellence. These awards motivate us to continue raising benchmarks and delivering high-quality, future-ready spaces that create long-term value for our customers and stakeholders."

The Times Realty Awards recognise outstanding achievements in Indian real estate and provide a trusted platform to showcase projects that demonstrate innovation, quality, and impact. The 2026 edition brought together leading developers, architects, and industry stakeholders to highlight developments shaping the future of urban India.

About BPTP

BPTP is one of India's most trusted and leading real estate developers, with a strong presence in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has delivered over 25,000 units, as well as numerous landmark residential and commercial projects that blend cutting-edge design, modern architecture, and sustainable living solutions. Known for its innovative and customer-centric approach, BPTP continues to redefine urban luxury through future-first development, premium amenities, and a commitment to excellence, transparency, and elegant, efficient living.

