Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): At a recently held award ceremony, 'STAR' brand of Ghodawat Consumer Ltd (GCL) was felicitated by The Times Group as 'Brand of the Year' at the Times Power Brand event. 'Star' qualified for the award based on the survey conducted by research agency- I3RC Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2013, GCL the FMCG arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) has focused on constant product innovation, customer-centricity, affordability and quality, creating a unique brand identity for itself.

GCL started its journey by manufacturing edible oils and with increasing consumer acceptance, trust and the notable success, the company was encouraged to expand and diversify its product portfolio to include staples, impulse and non-food categories.

GCL's 'Star' brand atta, edible oil, jaggery, pulses, rice, salt, sugar, snacks, assorted namkeen's and water are now household names in Maharashtra and Karnataka, and so are the 'Ayurstar' range of personal care products and the 'Klemax' range of homecare products. 'Fizzinga' - carbonated drinks, 'Frustar' - fruit drinks and 'RIDER' - Energy Drink are among the top-selling products in the beverages category. The dairy division includes 'Star' Ghee, 'Hapy' Milkshakes and 'Star' Flavoured Milk.

The brand has created a distinct identity and has set a benchmark of excellence in products and services with trust of millions of consumers. The Times Group has mentioned 'Star' brand among other brands who have contributed in large measure to the India's emergence on the global map.

Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director - GCL, said, "I thank the Times Group for recognizing us and felicitating 'Star' with the Brand of the Year title. I would like to dedicate this award to our entire team for their hard work, stakeholders and consumers who have helped us achieve this success. GCL is moving ahead with the ultimate objective of giving an unparalleled shopping experience to everyone."

Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Sanjay Ghodawat.

It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

For more information, please visit www.ghodawat.com

