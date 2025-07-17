VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 17: In a strategic move aimed at expanding and transforming its operations, Bright Outdoor Media has appointed seasoned media professional Mukesh Sharma as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The decision was formally announced following a board meeting at the company's registered office in Mumbai.

On this special occasion, Nex News Network , India's first blockchain-powered media portal, extended its heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Mukesh Sharma for his new leadership role and wished him success in this exciting new chapter.

Mukesh Sharma: Two Decades of Experience in Media

With nearly 20 years of extensive experience in the media sector, Mukesh Sharma has been a respected figure in the Indian media landscape. Until recently, he served as Business Head at Mid-Day Infomedia, where he played a pivotal role in business strategy, market expansion, and revenue generation.

Known for his sharp market insights and leadership acumen, Sharma brings a wealth of experience spanning across print, digital, radio, brand partnerships, and events. Under his leadership, Mid-Day witnessed impactful transformations that strengthened its position in a competitive media market.

Now, as CEO of Bright Outdoor Media, Mukesh Sharma is expected to lead the company's vision towards becoming a comprehensive 360-degree integrated media solutions provider.

Bright Outdoor Media: Legacy of Trust, Future of Innovation

Founded by industry veteran Mr. Yogesh Lakhani, Bright Outdoor Media is one of India's most prominent and long-standing outdoor advertising companies. For decades, Bright has served some of the nation's biggest brands through outdoor hoardings, billboards, and OOH campaigns across metropolitan regions.

In its latest transformation, the company is venturing far beyond traditional outdoor advertising to offer an extensive range of services, including:

* Television and Print Advertising

* Radio & Digital Media Campaigns

* Social Media Marketing

* Public Relations & Brand Management

* Events and Exhibitions

* Celebrity and Talent Engagement

* Ad-Film Production and In-Film Branding

* BTL (Below the Line) Activations

* Mall & Retail Media

* Corporate Gifting Solutions

This evolution is part of Bright's ambitious strategy to become a one-stop branding, marketing, and communication powerhouse. With Mukesh Sharma at the helm, Bright Outdoor Media is poised to redefine integrated advertising in India.

Nex News Network: Redefining the Future of News

Nex News Network, established in 2016, is a next-generation news portal built on blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies. It is the world's first media platform to integrate decentralized, transparent media publishing with real-time contributor tracking and content verification.

Covering industry news, business insights, government updates, expos, and entrepreneurship features, Nex News Network has gained global recognition. The platform is associated with 47,000+ media organizations worldwide and draws a monthly audience of over 7 million.

With its innovative structure and commitment to ethical, transparent journalism, Nex News has quickly emerged as a leading media brand in the digital age.

Bright Outdoor & Nex News: United by Innovation and Impact

While Bright Outdoor Media strengthens its on-ground and multimedia presence through expanded services and celebrity partnerships, Nex News Network pushes the boundaries of content transparency and distribution through technological innovation.

Both organizations, though operating on different fronts, share a common vision:

To redefine media engagement, audience trust, and brand impact in today's fast-evolving world.

www.nexnews.org once again congratulates Mr. Mukesh Sharma on his appointment as CEO of Bright Outdoor Media. His vast experience and visionary leadership are expected to play a crucial role in accelerating Bright's transition into a dynamic, multi-platform media agency.

With leaders like Mr. Sharma and innovators like Mr. Yogesh Lakhani driving the change, the future of Indian media looks more collaborative, integrated, and promising than ever.

