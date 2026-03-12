BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Finkurve Financial Services Limited (BSE: 508954), among leading Tech-first Gold Loan NBFC, announced that the Company has crossed Rs. 1,035 crore+ in Assets Under Management (AUM) surged by nearly 10x compared to FY23, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory within India's secured lending ecosystem.

The milestone reflects consistent portfolio expansions, supported by disciplined underwriting practices, and increasing customer trust across the company's branch-led phygital network. With presence across four states & 100+ branches with a growing customer base of over 50000+, the company continues to strengthen its footprint in the secured retail lending segment.

Arvog's growth has been supported by prudent loan to value (LTV) norms and a strong focus on collateral backed lending. The company has also invested in technology-enabled processes to streamline loan servicing, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer accessibility.

Going forward, the company continues to remain focused on sustainable expansion, asset quality discipline, and long-term value creation as we scale further in India's growing gold loan ecosystem.

Commenting on this development Mr. Priyank Kothari, Director, Finkurve Financial Services Limited (Arvog) said, "Crossing Rs. 1,035 crore+ AUM is an important milestone in our journey. Our focus has always been on building a stable and scalable gold loan platform grounded in disciplined underwriting and operational efficiency. We believe that long-term value creation in secured lending comes from balancing growth with asset quality and capital prudence. As we scale further, our commitment remains centered on responsible expansion, strong governance, and sustainable return metrics."

