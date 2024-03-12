NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: British Airways, a leading global airline, continues its commitment to corporate social responsibility by partnering with Butterflies NGO in India, aimed at empowering underprivileged kids. The donation drive was carried out by 83 Indian employees of British Airways, including cabin crew, sales personnel, airport and cargo staff who came together in cities such as Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad to support this admirable cause and raise the funds for the NGO.

Also Read | Infinix Note 40 and Infinix Note 40 Pro Key Specifications Leaked, Likely To Launch on March 18; Check Expected Price, Features and Other Details.

British Airways witnessed an enthusiastic participation from its Indian crew members for this money raising drive held across cities that took place beginning with Chennai, followed by Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and concluded in Hyderabad. They raised money for a worthy cause while spreading joy as they strolled past famous spots in each destination, like the India Gate in Delhi and the Gateway of India in Mumbai with the aircraft trolley. Through their collective efforts, British Airways raised over INR 1.8 Lakhs that will support the education of the street children.

The Trolley Dash (the money raising drive) initiative serves as a platform for British Airways employees to engage with local communities. This initiative helps to raise money for Flying Start and Sport Relief raising funds through sport. Every year, Cabin Crew in London dash with an aircraft trolley through the streets of London, going over London's iconic bridges, creating smiles and raising funds while doing so. This year, for the very first time, the Trolley Dash was conducted in India. By engaging with the communities directly, the airline aims to foster a culture of empowerment and upliftment, aligning with its core values of giving back to the society. Additionally, British Airways is also a supporter of the Hamara Foundation, which works to improve the lives of impoverished children in Mumbai by giving them life skills and vocational training.

Also Read | Virat Kohli to be Dropped for ICC T20 World Cup 2024? Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Likely to Take Tough Call: Report.

As a global airline and the UK's flag carrier, British Airways has been flying its customers to where they need to be for more than 100 years. The airline connects Britain with the world and the world with Britain, operating one of the most extensive international scheduled airline route networks together with its joint business, codeshare and franchise partners. British Airways flies to destinations in more than 65 countries. Its principal place of business is London, with its main home at Heathrow Terminal 5. In 2021, the airline won six Business Traveller Awards including Best Short-Haul Carrier, Best Airport Lounge, Best Frequent Flyer Programme, Best Travel App and Best New Seat. In September 2021, British Airways launched its sustainability programme, BA Better World, committing to put sustainability at the heart of everything it does and with a clear roadmap to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. British Airways is a founding member of the airline alliance oneworld, which serves around 1,000 destinations across the globe. The latest information on the measures British Airways is taking to ensure its customers have a safe experience when travelling can be found on ba.com.

To book visit www.britishairways.com. Connect on Facebook @BritishAirways and Instagram @british_airways.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)