New Delhi, March 12: Infinix is expected to introduce its latest smartphone, the Infinix Note 40 and Infinix Note 40 Pro. The upcoming Infinix Note series is expected to include the Infinix Note 40 and Infinix Note 40 Pro. The Note 40 and Note 40 Pro is anticipated to come with the latest features and specifications for its users.

According to a report of Gizmochina, Infinix is likely to launch its latest smartphones, the Infinix Note 40 and Infinix Note 40 Pro, on March 18. Ahead of its speculated launch date, key specifications of these smartphones have been leaked. The Note 40 might be priced approximately at $ 297 and the Infinix Note 40 Pro is anticipated to have a price tag of $ 330. Google Pixel 8a Release Date: Google Accidentally Confirms Its Pixel 8a Model, Likely To Launch Soon, Says Report.

Infinix Note 40 and Infinix Note 40 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Infinix Note 40 is rumoured to come equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Note 40 is expected to feature the newly released MediaTek Helio G91 chipset. The Infinix Note 40 Pro will likely boast a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The Note 40 Pro might be powered by the Helio G99 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro variant may feature a triple camera setup, which might include a 108MP main sensor and dual 2MP sensors. The Infinix Note 40 is rumoured to have a 45W charging capability. The Note 40 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and will likely support 70W fast charging. iQOO Z9 5G Launched With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 7200’ Processor in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Rumours also suggest that there may be Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G variants. The Note 40 Pro 5G might feature an FHD+ display and possibly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset with 8GB of RAM and will likely run on Android 14. The Note 40 Pro+ 5G will likely be the first Android phone to offer wireless magnetic charging and may come with a 100W fast charging capability.

