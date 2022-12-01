New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/PNN): BroBazaar, India's first tech-enabled B2B digital platform for real estate builders and brokers, joined in as a sponsor of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Haryana Real Estate Summit 2022, which took place on November 29, 2022, at the Hotel Leela Ambience in Gurugram.

The firm was also the official partner of NAREDCO's flagship event, Buyer Seller Interface, was hosted simultaneously to demonstrate domain knowledge to the real estate industry's affiliated partners.

Also Read | TNEB Aadhaar Linking: SOPs Issued As People Rush To Link Aadhaar Card With TANGEDCO E-Bill at Electricity Offices For Power Subsidy in Tamil Nadu.

Gaurav Kapur, CEO and MD of BroBazaar, added, "We are happy that our partnership with NAREDCO was prosperous.Having the opportunity to participate in an event that united real estate professionals, developers, business moguls and investors was very exciting."

NAREDCO Buyer Seller Interface is a unique initiative by NAREDCO to invite real estate developers and ancillary industries to showcase their products and services.

Also Read | Honda CR-V Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV to be produced in US from 2024.

This platform is being created to provide an opportunity for decision makers to discuss business under a credible industry banner. It is a one-day Purchase Meet Exhibition for manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers to display their products, technologies, and materials for the benefit of the participants.

NAREDCO, under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, is the apex body of the real estate sector at the national level, representing all spheres of stakeholders engaged in various aspects of real estate development.

Manohar Lal Khattar, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana, inaugurated the event and chair the inaugural session. Moreover, ministers and key officials from various ministries, the Chief Ministers of States, and other related departments of the Government of India, addressed the delegates.

Additionally, overseas experts, policymakers from central and state governments, public and private sector developers, financial institutions, banking and taxation experts, technology and material providers, and other stakeholders from the real estate sector took part in the event as speakers or panellists.

The event was attended by approximately 300 invitees from across the country. The speakers and panellists were drawn from the government, academia, the real estate industry, financial institutions (public and private), and consultants who had international exposure and experience.

To know more about BroBazaar, visit - http://brobazaar.com

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)