Chennai, December 1: TANGEDCO has distributed SOPs (standard operating procedures) to keep TNEB consumers at ease when they visit the electricity office for the purpose of linking Aadhar with their TNEB account. Apparently, there was a lot of confusion on day one of the Aadhaar linking procedure on Monday. It is important to note that TANGEDCO has made it mandatory for everyone to link their Aadhaar card with their TNEB account in order to continue to receive their subsidy.

As advised by electricity minister V Senthil Balaji who had inspected a special camp on Monday, the office of director of distribution has issued following instructions.

Proper and adequate seating arrangements should be provided to people who come for Aadhaar linking work with special priority provided to senior citizens and disabled people. A shamiana may be provided if necessary. TNEB Aadhaar Linking Online: Step-by-Step Guide on How To Link Aadhaar Card with TANGEDCO E-Bill at nsc.tnebltd.gov.in To Get Power Subsidy in Tamil Nadu

One TA/CA/CI level staff should be deputed exclusively to the special counter on special duty to receive the public and to explain the process of linking of Aadhaar to his/her service connection.

To ensure that Aadhar linking work is not impacted under any circumstances, an additional PC can be added if needed.

Section officers concerned should also make sure that no money is collected from any of the consumers by any of the staff for this work. Strong action will be taken if any complaints are received in this regard.

The executive engineer/distribution have been asked to inspect their section offices daily and monitor the Aadhaar linking work progress at each counter. If any problem is encountered, it may be brought up to the knowledge of IT wing immediately. The issue should be solved then and there. Respective SEs should monitor the daily progress and report to headquarters.

The SEs/distribution and the CEs /distribution have also been instructed to inspect the special counters functioning from November 28 and monitor the progress circle wise daily. They have been asked to give special attention to any section office which shows poor progress. TNEB Aadhaar Linking Status: How To Check Online If Your UIDAI Number Is Linked With TANGEDCO E-Bill

TANGEDCO has extended the deadline for paying bills by two days for all those TNEB consumers whose last date falls between November 24 and November 30. This comes after several consumers weren't able to pay their bills due to issues over linking thier Aadhar with their electricity service numbers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2022 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).