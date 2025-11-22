BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 22: Buddy4Study, India's premier technology-enabled education funding platform, is set to achieve a landmark milestone in FY 2025-26, enabling INR 900+ crore in cumulative education funding since its establishment. In this financial year alone, the platform will enable funds for more than 60,000 new student scholars, in addition to 30,000 existing scholars receiving multi-year support. This expansion will bring Buddy4Study's total reach to over 2 lakh unique scholars served, up from 1.40 lakh.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Free Live Streaming Online, T20I Tri-Series 2025: How To Watch PAK vs SL Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

This growth represents a significant leap from the platform's FY 2024-25 performance, when it facilitated INR 230 crore in scholarships to over 60,000 students. Having already enabled INR 640+ crore to 1.40 lakh scholars so far, Buddy4Study's comprehensive funding portfolio--encompassing scholarships, education loans, government schemes, and institutional aid--has cemented its position as the nation's most comprehensive educational support ecosystem.

"These numbers represent more than metrics--they represent dreams realised and futures transformed," says Ashutosh Burnwal, Founder and CEO of Buddy4Study. "Reaching this milestone will reinforce our mission to ensure that no deserving student is left behind. Of the 1.40 lakh scholars we've felicitated across 11,000+ institutions--including IITs, IIMs, and NLUs--57% are young women, over 20,000 come from orphaned or single-parent households, and nine out of ten are first-generation learners. This is the true measure of our impact."

Also Read | World Television Day 2025: Sayantani Ghosh Stresses on the Importance of Television and Its Reach.

Scaling Impact Through Diversified Funding

The INR 900 crore milestone encompasses Buddy4Study's multi-pronged approach to education funding, designed to address diverse financial needs at scale.

Scholarships remain the cornerstone, with the platform having collaborated with over 200 partner organisations since inception, including HDFC Bank, L'Oreal India, Colgate-Palmolive (India), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Kotak Education Foundation, Bharti Airtel Foundation, and Infosys Foundation. With 80+ active partners, the platform is facilitating tailored scholarships designed to address the specific needs of diverse student groups. In the current financial year, Buddy4Study is expanding its reach further, channelling support toward underserved communities through targeted scholarship programs.

Education loans provide complementary support, with the platform having facilitated over INR 2.90 crore through partnerships with leading banks like Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, and NBFCs like Kuhoo Finance, offering collateral-free financing up to INR 20 lakh. Loan accessibility has been further strengthened through the dedicated Buddy4Loan platform, enabling the organisation to scale its loan facilitation efforts significantly.

Buddy4Study's network of Student Financial Aid Offices (SFAOs)--delivering verified funding opportunities directly on campus--has grown to 36 educational institutions and NGOs. Key partners include NIT Delhi, AISECT Group of Institutions (6 campuses), Lovely Professional University, IMT Ghaziabad, Sri Siddhartha School of Engineering, The Indian Agriculture College, Madras School of Social Work, and several University of Delhi colleges. Leading NGOs such as Teach For India, Avanti Fellows, the Gopalakrishnan Foundation for the Deaf, and the Dalmia Bharat Foundation are also adopting the model to support their student communities. The organisation now aims to scale this network to 1,000 SFAOs by March 2026, a key driver of its growth roadmap.

Government collaborations further amplify reach. Buddy4Study's strong performance in the Free Coaching for DNT Students under the SEED (Scheme for Economic Empowerment of DNTs) with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment--successfully onboarding 500 students from De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes in FY 2024-25--led to a significant expansion, with the program now targeting 4,000 students from NT/DNT/SNT communities this year. This demonstrates the government's confidence in Buddy4Study's ability to deliver impact at scale.

Complementing institutional partnerships, Buddy4Study's Kind Circle platform has further democratised philanthropy by enabling individuals to create scholarships directly. Having mobilised over INR 2.16 crore from 136 contributors to date, the platform aims to reach a INR 10 crore corpus by March 2026, further expanding grassroots funding opportunities.

From Financial Aid to Career Success: Nurturing Holistic Growth

Beyond financial support, Buddy4Study addresses the complete spectrum of student development needs--a differentiator that positions it as more than a funding platform.

The organisation's evolving mentorship programs connect students with industry professionals, providing career guidance and real-world exposure that extends beyond the classroom. Through structured modules encompassing professional training, career development, and essential life skills, these initiatives ensure scholars are equipped not merely academically but professionally for tomorrow's challenges.

"We're building more than a funding platform--we're creating a comprehensive support system that nurtures talent from financial assistance through professional development," adds Burnwal. "Our vision for 2030 is to empower 10 lakh students, ensuring that education becomes a right, not a privilege, and that first-generation learners become tomorrow's mentors."

The newly launched Buddy4Vidya platform specifically addresses intellectual funding and soft skills development, offering training in communication, leadership, and professional grooming--critical competencies often overlooked in traditional education systems. An active alumni community enables scholars to give back, creating a sustainable ecosystem where beneficiaries become mentors, perpetuating a self-reinforcing cycle of support and guidance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)