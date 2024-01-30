Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): Ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the central government to allocate an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Raichur.

Following a request put forth by Karnataka Minister NS Boseraju, the chief minister penned a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Also Read | 'No Father Will Name His Son Nitish in Future': RJD MLA Bhai Virendra Takes Jibe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Switching Sides With BJP, Forming New Government.

On January 25, Karnataka's Minister of Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, NS Boseraju, formally petitioned the chief minister, seeking the establishment of AIIMS in Raichur.

"This demand aligns with our manifesto commitment and is a reflection of the aspirations of the people of the district. Raichur has witnessed a persistent 625-day-long Satyagraha led by various organizations and advocacy groups, emphasizing the crucial need for AIIMS in the region," the state government said in a release on Tuesday.

Also Read | Apple Sells Nearly 2,00,000 Vision Pro Headsets, Tech Giant to Produce Around ‘Half a Million’ More Units: Report.

Recognized as an aspirational district by the central government, Raichur holds special significance under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, which

The state government said it had earlier, on two occasions--June and September 2023--addressed the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, underscoring the criticality of AIIMS for Raichur.

"In these communications, emphasis was placed on urging the Finance Minister of the Union Government to accord due consideration to this matter ahead of the 2024-25 Union Budget," the release added.

Meanwhile, the Budget Session will commence with the address of President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and subject to the exigencies of government business, the session may conclude on February 9.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Union Budget on Thursday.

The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier today, an all-party meeting, chaired by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, was convened ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament. The meeting was held at the Parliament Library building. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)