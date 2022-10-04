New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/SRV): Business Leadership League (BLL) from Mumbai & See Change Consulting (SCC) from Chennai, are collaborating together to jointly promote the MSMEs in the South and West Zone through their Strong Network and Presence in their respective locations. This will help in establishing a long-term synergy benefitting the MSME Ecosystem. The Business Leadership League Growth Meet took place on the 1st of October 2022, Saturday at BSE Convention Hall, Fort, Mumbai.

Business Leadership League, popularly known as BLL is an ecosystem for aspiring businesses with a Vision to Empower entrepreneurs specially MSMEs, with a unique ecosystem to co-create, share and connect by giving access to the latest business insights, inspirational stories and new age services to take their business to the next level

Also Read | The Ghost: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonal Chauhan's Film.

SEE CHANGE Consulting, one of the leading Knowledge Management Partners(KMP) for MNCs -Corporates and Growth Management Partners(GMP) for Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) based out of Chennai, India, has a smart business model and has roped in 100+ experts from various fields who work on a project basis.

RupeeBoss Financial Services, a Mumbai-based Financial Services Organisation (rupeeboss.com), as part of its Mission to Empower India's MSMEs has brought together Business Leadership League ( BLL ) & See Change Consulting on a single platform, which would cover Western India & Southern India in its 1st Phase.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted in Sreepathipalli Village, Six Including Four Minors Arrested After Rape Video Goes Viral.

RupeeBoss CEO, PN Shetty has major plans now to also cover North India & East India in the 2nd Phase so that the Entire SME Ecosystem is covered Nationally.

RupeeBoss has been serving MSMEs' Financial needs at their doorsteps free of cost by joining hands with MSME Experts and Ecosystem Partners across PAN India, having partnered with 100+ Banks & NBFCs in the Country offering SME & Retail Loan Services.

To know more visit https://youtu.be/V9wNYHuewIY

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)