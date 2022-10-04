Mumbai, October 4: The Telangana police recently arrested six people for allegedly raping a minor girl in Jangaon Chilpur mandal. As per reports, the incident came to light after a video of the minor girl being sexually assaulted by the accused went viral on social media. The alleged incident took place in the Sreepathipalli village. The six accused including four minors were arrested on Monday. Police officials said that one of the accused identified as G Shyam recorded the act of his mobile and later uploaded it on social media with the help of other accused.

According to reports, all the six accused - two adults and four minors have been booked under various sections of IPC and the POCSO Act. Reports also said that the incident took place a few days ago, however, it came to light on Monday after the video went viral on social media. Following this, angry relatives of the victim thronged the accused's residence which led to a clash between them. Bengaluru Shocker: Hotel Staffer Peeps Into Bathroom When Woman Guest Takes Bath; Arrested.

The police were alerted which he immediately reached the post and solved the fight. After conducing an investigation, the police arrested the main accused and his friend T Sambaraju and the four minors, reports the Times of India. Cops said that all the accused are residents of Sreepathipalli village. Speaking to the media, D Raghu Chander, Ghanpur ACP said that the main accused befriended the minor girl and later raped her. Chander also said that Shyam recorded the act on his mobile phone.

"Soon afterwards, he started blackmailing the minor using the clip and threatened to make it public if she did not meet him again. But when the survivor refused, despite repeated threats, he along with his friend Sambaraju and four minors posted the video on their village WhatsApp groups," the ACP said. UP: Eight Students of Jhansi Government Polytechnic Awarded Life Term Till Death for Raping Minor Girl Two Years Ago.

The ACP further added, "The video went viral in the village in no time. When the parents started questioning the girl, she told them what Shyam had done. Based on her mother's complaint, we registered a case against all the six."

After the incident came to light, the police recorded the victim's statement. She has been shifted to Jangaon Government Hospital for medical examination.

