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BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 13: Business Wire India, a trusted source for corporate news and press release distribution, is excited to roll out its redesigned website businesswireindia.com. With a cutting-edge design, improved functionality, and an intuitive interface, the upgraded platform is designed to deliver a faster, smarter, and more seamless experience for clients, journalists, and readers alike.

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Trusted by the biggest names across industries to disseminate their news, Business Wire India is committed to delivering accurate, timely, and high-quality corporate news to national and global media as it blends a refreshed look with its established credibility.

"The new website is a significant step in our commitment to continuously improve the experience of our clients," said Gagan Talwar, MD, Business Wire India. "As the media landscape evolves, our goal is to ensure the smoothest possible path for news dissemination and discovery."

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Key features of the new website include:

- Enhanced User Experience: A modern interface and improved navigation ensure quicker access to press releases and updates across industries.

- Powerful Performance: Improved backend infrastructure supports better performance and quick page load time.

- Advance Search Tools: Streamlined search and filters to find industry-specific or locally relevant news efficiently through upgraded tools and categories.

- Resource Access: New hub for industry news, top releases, educational content, and the BWI blog.

Business Wire India's redesigned website is an important leap in redefining corporate news distribution while reinforcing its position as a leader in press release services and media engagement. Visit businesswireindia.com to experience the upgrades firsthand.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)