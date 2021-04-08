New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/ThePRTree): The owner of Hotel Rassa in Pune, Shravan Jangam has launched three drinking water treatment plants in Pandharpur. Appointed as the Taluka president by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shravan is a businessman from Satara who has provided employment opportunities to more than 150 people in his village.

The 30-year-old youth from Koregaon village, Shravan Jangam owns four different hotels, multiple trucks, works as a social worker and a politician. Despite reaching this pinnacle in life, Shravan is full of kindness and empathy towards others. He never loses a chance to help others with food and clothing for people who can't afford them. Establishing himself as one of the biggest entrepreneurs across the country, he started working at the age of 16 while pursuing his studies.

From working as a waiter at a Chinese hotel with only 1800 monthly pay he left no stone unturned to make himself what he is today. He couldn't take engineering as the family was not able to afford the fees. So Shravan opted for BCom and also started working at a call centre for 6000 monthly income. He excelled in the subjects of sociology and politics and developed a great interest in managing to get a job at a pharmaceutical company at his college campus interview during his second year. Earning an 18000 salary at his job, Shravan felt that it was not enough, and he wanted to build something of his own.

Talking about advice for today's youth, Shravan Jangam said, "To all those who aspire to become an entrepreneur, just believe in yourself. Know that self-belief, positivity, and self-confidence are very important. Don't give up on education to pursue your dreams. Education plays a key role to have a better understanding of different people, opportunities, and possibilities in life."

Returning to Koregaon, he started his Chinese stall and a mobile distribution company. With time, his businesses flourished, and eventually, he launched 4 new hotels. Shravan is the owner of Hotel Rassa in Pune, United 21 Hotel at Mahabaleshwar, three drinking water treatment plants, and Hotel Village in Pandharpur, he was also appointed as the Taluka president by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Shriram Sena Maharashtra, Vice President of Human Rights Maharashtra.

His tireless efforts and dedication to achieve perfection and make it big in the industry are what led him to touch the horizons and mark his niche in the field.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)