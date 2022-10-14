New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/PNN): C1 Productions Pvt Ltd, a production house which is famous for making programs for the business fraternity of India. Many business houses have gained a name and mileage in their respective business by the virtue of the presentations by this production house. Television has always been a revered platform and coming on to a national channel has always been a challenge. But C1 Productions claims to have finished this gap and bridge the two worlds of business as well as TV in such a beautiful manner that the impact has become so evident.

About Business Inside Out the young director of the company, Shaurya Kapoor, says that "it has always been intriguing to learn how many brands have managed to become a brand from ground zero. Many say that luck plays a major role, but many others, regard hard work and dedication as their key to success, but through our programs we try to get to the bottom of this and know what really worked for each one of them. The journeys really become interesting and worthwhile to watch."

Also Read | India Successfully Launches Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile From INS Arihant.

In the series starting on October 16, 2022, on prime time of Total TV, many prominent brands like Nirakara Jewellers, Parasoft, Firmer, Grin Health, Sita Ram Diwan Chand, Kasturi Jewellers, Property Promotions, Pilates by Namrata Purohit, Koolchas, Shaantam, A1 Banquets, Yellow Turquoise, 11 course, E-Ashwa and many more, have appeared. Most interesting to note will be their journey from zero to their present stages.

Manoj Agarwal, Vishal Verma, Surinder Kumar, Ajay Kakar, Swati Chaurasia, Gaurav Bahl, Gaurang Garg, Gaurav Gupta, Ranjeet Kaur, Naresh Bansal, C.P.Sethi, Aayush Gupta, Deepika Dahima, Arshi Jain, Rajiv Kohli, Utsav Kohli, CA Vikas Gupta are some of the iconic figures to have appeared in the upcoming show.

Also Read | Noida Businessman Praveen Kumar Wrongly Detained at Abu Dhabi Airport Over Mistaken Identity.

Business Inside Out will be presented on Total TV at 11.30 am every Sunday. The show has been carefully crafted and meticulously presented in a manner that it reveals the inside story of each business house.

Many interesting stories from famous brands were revealed during the show, "the ones which were really interesting have stayed with us and will stay in the hearts of the audiences too" says Shaurya Kapoor.

To elaborate on this Shaurya narrates the fact of the famous Sita Ram Diwan Chand the famous Chana Bhatura brand of Delhi. As per Rajiv Kohli one of the scions representing the brand on the show, the recipe of the chana was actually made by his grandmother and not Mr.Sita Ram himself. Also, the first phase of the Bhatura's was not the ones with a Paneer filling, they used to be simple Bhatura's fried in front of the customers and that too on a hand-cart. Paneer fillings started to come much later as paneer was supposed to be a costly commodity in those times.

The brands which have now become famous carry similar stories and are motivating enough. The endeavour by C1 Productions is to bring these stories in front of the public and let them know that with luck it is equally important to keep working hard towards a product success so that eventually one day it evolves into a brand.

The series is a 10-episode long series and C1 Productions promises to enlighten each viewer with enriching content on how brands are made.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)