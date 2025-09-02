VMPL

London [UK], September 2: The established entrepreneur and philanthropist, CA Abhay Bhutada, was honoured with the Bharat Bhushan Award at the 2025 Lokmat Global Economic Convention in London.

The award was presented to him by the Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources, Anil Agarwal, and the Chairman of Gulf Oil International, Sanjay Hinduja. The other eminent personalities present at the stage, along with CA Abhay Butada at the time, were Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athavle, Chairman of Lokmat Media Group, Vijay Darda, and Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Media Group, Rajendra Darda.

In addition to achieving great success in the field of finance, CA Abhay Butada is also the Founder and Chairman of Abhay Bhutada Foundation. Founded in 2023, the Foundation is dedicated to the empowerment, education, and development of underprivileged sections of society. Focusing on long-term impact rather than short-term relief, it ensures that every project is designed for sustainability and measurable outcomes.

Being awarded the Bharat Bhushan Award is a testament to CA Abhay Bhutada's unwavering commitment to social betterment, leadership in the financial sector, and his philanthropic efforts. The presentation of the award was indeed a highlight at this grand convention, which was organized by Lokmat Media Group.

The event convened global leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to examine the progression of India's 5 trillion-dollar economy. Four distinguished panels engaged in discussions on critical topics spanning the economy, industry, technology, environment, education, and socio-political issues.

