Bathinda (Punjab) [India], July 14: In a digital era where online education has become increasingly popular, CA Test Series, a leading e-learning platform, has emerged as India's go-to resource for Chartered Accountancy (CA) aspirants. Founded in 2015 by Mayur Singla and Rahul Singla, CA Test Series has revolutionized exam preparation by offering comprehensive and tailored mock test series for CA Final, CA Inter, and CA Foundation, along with informative CA lectures. The company's commitment to excellence and its unique approach have propelled it to become India's biggest network of ex-examiners, providing invaluable insights into the examination process.

With a firm belief in helping students master the art of writing answers according to the requirements of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) examiners, CA Test Series has garnered a loyal following nationwide. The platform's slogan, "Learn to write the answers as per ICAI Examiners requirement," reflects its mission to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their CA exams.

CA Test Series has demonstrated remarkable growth since its inception, boasting an operating income and net income exceeding 1 crore. The platform's dedication to providing high-quality educational resources has resulted in the accumulation of assets surpassing 2 crores, further cementing its position as a leading player in the e-learning industry.

With a team of over 175 employees, CA Test Series has consistently delivered exceptional services to its students. By leveraging the expertise of ex-examiners, the platform ensures that the mock test series and lectures align closely with the examination patterns and standards set by the ICAI. This unique advantage sets CA Test Series apart from its competitors and gives students an edge in their exam preparation.

As part of the McCarthy AI Private Limited group, CA Test Series has benefited from the parent company's support and expertise in the e-learning sector. This partnership has allowed CA Test Series to expand its reach and continuously enhance its offerings to cater to the evolving needs of CA aspirants across India.

The success of CA Test Series can be attributed to its user-friendly online platform, which offers a seamless and intuitive experience for students. The company's website, [catestseries.org](https://catestseries.org), serves as a hub for accessing mock test series, lecture videos, and other valuable study materials. CA Test Series has also developed a mobile application, available on [Google Play](https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.catestseries.app), to ensure students can access resources on the go, further facilitating convenient and efficient exam preparation.

Mayur Singla and Rahul Singla, the key people behind CA Test Series, expressed their excitement for the future of the platform. They emphasized their commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, with the goal of providing the most effective and comprehensive e-learning solutions for CA students.

CA Test Series has not only transformed the way students prepare for CA exams but has also made significant contributions to the e-learning landscape in India. As the company's market cap surpasses 50 crores, it stands as a testament to the growing demand for high-quality online education resources.

Aspiring Chartered Accountants across India can now embark on their journey towards success with confidence, knowing that CA Test Series is dedicated to their academic growth and success.

