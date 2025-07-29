PRNewswire

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29: Canarys Automations Ltd, (ISIN: INE0QG301017), a pioneering provider of innovative technology solutions and Water Resources Management packages, announced the successful inauguration of the Urban Flood Management Cell (UFMC) in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. This significant event marks a step forward in Canarys' unwavering commitment to fostering a more resilient and flood-safe future for urban India.

The UFMC was formally inaugurated by Shri Yogi Adityanath, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, today at the Gorakhpur Municipal Office premises. This state-of-the-art facility stands as the central hub for the city's advanced early warning and flood management system, operating on the foundational principle of 'Predict, Prepare, and Protect.'

Spearheaded by visionary leadership including The Mayor of Gorakhpur and The Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Gorakhpur (NNG), this initiative marks a major leap forward in disaster preparedness and smart urban planning. The UFMC will serve as the nerve center for a real-time, early warning flood management system, built on the core principle of Predict, Prepare, and Protect.

Impact and Future Directions:

The successful deployment and inauguration of the UFMC in Gorakhpur underscore Canarys' unwavering dedication to enhancing urban resilience across India. This initiative, building upon the successful deployment since May 2025 monsoon, delivers significant benefits for Gorakhpur's citizens, including enhanced safety, reduced property damage, and minimized disruption to daily life through proactive flood management and timely alerts. Canarys remains committed to continuously updating and improving its U-FFEWS platform, actively seeking opportunities to enhance effectiveness in flood management for a safer urban future.

Dr. Saumya Srivastava, Centre Head, Urban Flood Management Centre, Municipal Corporation Gorakhpur, during the inauguration event, said, "There was a time when one day of rain meant no school. Children would stay home because waterlogging was inevitable. Today, in Gorakhpur, those rainy day holidays have become rare. Even after hours of rain, children are still able to reach school safely. The city doesn't shut down when it rains, and that is a big shift. As someone who grew up here and now heads the Urban Flood Management Centre, I have seen firsthand how far we have come."

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

* Landmark Inauguration: The Urban Flood Management Cell (UFMC) was officially inaugurated by Shri Yogi Adityanath, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, on July 23, 2025, solidifying a critical infrastructure for urban resilience.

* Strategic Technology Partnership: Canarys Automations Ltd is the technology partner for this transformative initiative, providing a comprehensive suite of essential hardware, cutting-edge software, and meticulously crafted Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure seamless and effective implementation.

* Advanced Urban Flood Forecasting and Early Warning System (U-FFEWS): At the core of the UFMC's operations is Canarys proven U-FFEWS platform. This robust system leverages diverse data sources and advanced hydrological and hydraulic models to empower urban centers to proactively predict rainfall events, strategically prepare for potential eventualities, and effectively protect both their populace and critical infrastructure.

The UFMC's 'Predict, Prepare, and Protect' Approach in Action:

The UFMC's operational framework is meticulously designed around its three crucial pillars:

* Predict: This pillar focuses on highly accurate, hyperlocal rainfall prediction and comprehensive impact assessment. It utilizes multi-model approaches to reduce biases and uncertainties, enhancing accuracy. 2D software modeling simulates the quantum of rainfall and its potential impact, categorizing flooding locations by probability and predicting flood receding durations.

* Prepare: Leveraging an exhaustive digital inventory of drains, real-time sensor inputs from across the network, and data on historical and potential hotspots, this phase involves strategic planning. It identifies high-probability action locations for capacity enhancement, plans for rerouting water if abnormal levels are detected, evaluates successive canal points for potential overwhelming, and determines necessary equipment deployment for clearing clogs. The decision support system meticulously plans for human resources, their contact details, availability, and resource accessibility.

* Protect: This final pillar ensures the safeguarding of the community and infrastructure. Communications and alerts are immediately disseminated to Engineering and Safai Karamchari teams. During actual rainfall, real-time gauges provide volumetric assessments, allowing for dynamic model re-runs and limits-driven water level alerts. Effective preparation aims to keep outcomes within manageable conditions, minimizing impact and preventing flooding in specific localities.

