Elon Musk Buying Real Madrid Viral News Fact Check: Is Tesla Owner Set to Buy Los Blancos and Fire Manager Xabi Alonso? Here's The Truth

Real Madrid is a club associated with some of the best footballers in the world and are known for spending big in transfers, especially during the Galacticos era; first 2000-2006 and second 2009-2018 under President Florentino Perez. So, when rumours about Tesla owner Elon Musk, who is considered the richest person in the world, buying Real Madrid came to light, it sent social media into to frenzy. Real Madrid failed to win the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 under new manager Xabi Alonso, which added more fuel to Musk's buying Los Blancos and firing the former Bayern Munich coach claim, even more. Kylian Mbappe Set To Wear Iconic Number 10 At Real Madrid From 2025–26 Season, French Forward Succeeds Luka Modric After Midfield Maestro's Departure.

A user on Facebook named Marvin King started the claim about Musk buying Real Madrid, and proceeded to fire manager Alonso, which caught the eye of internet users, who started sharing the information as legit.

Firstly, Elon Musk is known for a long-running joke about buying a sports team on Twitter, which came into the limelight when the Tesla owner posted about buying Manchester United in 2022. Musk later replied to a fan regarding the same, asserting that he is not purchasing a sports team, confirming his disinterest in club ownership stints. Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Undergoes Shoulder Injury and Set To Miss Early Part of 2025–26 Season.

Elon Musk Jokes About Buying Manchester United

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Elon Musk Asserts About Never Buying Any Sports Team

No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

More importantly, Real Madrid is not a purchasable club, due to the fact that it is organised as a registered association. The Los Blancos ownership lies with its supporters, who are known as 'Socios', who elect a president to run the club. Socios are club members who pay an annual fee and have voting rights. Interestingly, Real Madrid is one of the four socially owned clubs in Spain, with others being Barcelona, Athletic Club, and Osasuna.

Real Madrid: A Member-Owned Club

A membership harder to obtain than most national citizenships: Who are, and how to become a “SOCIO,” the esteemed owners of Real Madrid Club de Fútbol [THREAD] pic.twitter.com/Gu07dYw57J — Winston Wolf (@MLGY23) May 13, 2024

The club structure lays to rest any rumours of Real Madrid being up for sale in the dust, which includes claims of Elon Musk buying Los Blancos and firing Xabi Alonso, that are completely false and untrue.

