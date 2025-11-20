PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 20: Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL, BSE: 536974), is one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of micro irrigation solutions, and has diversified its operations into the burgeoning solar EPC, has received an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the supply of 300 Standalone Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) under the PM Kusum B Scheme.

Also Read | Australia Playing XI for Ashes 2025-26 1st Test vs England Announced: Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett To Debut, Steve Smith To Captain Aussies.

The order valued at ₹8.17 Cr (including GST) marks a significant step for the company under the "Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump" Yojana, involving the supply and installation of 300 off-grid solar water pumping systems within 60 days. This order is in addition to the earlier order of 200 off-grid solar water pumping systems received at the time of empanelment. The order is set to support the company's growth momentum and contribute positively to its long-term business outlook.

Commenting on the new order for solar pumps Mr. Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director of Captain Polyplast Limited said, "We had got empanelled with MSEDCL last quarter with initial order for 200 pumps. The additional order for 300 pumps highlights our execution capabilities in the solar pumps segment. With the PM Kusum scheme driving large-scale adoption of clean irrigation technologies, we see significant opportunities ahead. This order fits well with our long-term strategy of expanding in sustainable solutions, and we are confident that it will contribute meaningfully to our growth momentum and future outlook."

Also Read | Alice and Ellen Kessler Aka the Kessler Twins, Iconic German Entertainment Duo, Die by Assisted Suicide Together at 89.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)