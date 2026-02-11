PRNewswire

Singapore, February 11: Carro, Asia Pacific's largest and fastest-growing online automotive marketplace, has unveiled a brand new regional ad campaign using generative AI to highlight their 'surprisingly short' AI-enabled car-selling process. Carro's AI-enabled car-selling process promises customers a 15-minute response, 30-min inspection and 24-hour payments, all supported by proprietary AI agents, tools and workflows. The marketing campaign leverages generative AI, mirroring the company's emphasis on technology and AI to explore innovative, efficient and creative solutions in areas including fleet management, customer service, operations and pricing.

Also Read | Jaunpur Shocker: 2 Constables Steal iPhone From Shop in UP, Suspended After Video of Theft Goes Viral.

The campaign is brought to life through a series of assets that feature everyday objects which have been deliberately and dramatically shortened using AI, bringing out Carro's straightforward and delightful car-selling process: short 15-minute response times, efficient 30-minute inspections and fast payment up to 24 hours - a process supported by Carro's AI capabilities.

Carro's longtime use of machine learning models and AI runs deep through its everyday operations, especially in customer service and fleet management for its car-selling processes. For example, when a customer submits their details, they immediately interact with Carro's agentic AI tool, which quickly responds to common enquiries and requests, before being routed to the right person if necessary. This allows Carro to effectively resolve all customer queries and set up an appointment in less than 15 minutes.

Also Read | GHMC Reorganisation: Telangana Government Splits Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Into 3 Corporations, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Formed.

"We've seen how vexing car-selling can be, from long drawn conversations to confusing inspection processes. That's why we're always constantly improving our customer service and AI inspection app to give customers the best car valuation as soon as we can," says Carro Chief Operating Officer Chua Zi Yong. "With our use of technology and machine learning models, our accurate inspections and fair valuations give sellers the confidence when they sell their cars to us, all whilst transacting quickly."

"We're constantly hearing how our customers are pleasantly surprised to know that we make full payments within 24 hours, or that we reply within 15 minutes," says Carro Chief Marketing Officer Katherine Teo. "It was really important to us to showcase how surprisingly short our car-selling process is and for this process to be the new standard for customers who want a transparent, straightforward experience."

To emphasise the 'shortened' aspect of Carro's car-selling process, their in-house Creative team utilised AI models to reimagine a whimsical life full of everyday objects that have been deliberately cropped. The team was also able to to create visuals that were very specific to Carro's messaging needs, ensuring assets were heavily optimised for performance across multiple markets.

"By exploring AI tools, we were able to test the boundaries of AI as a creative collaborator, as well as understand the power and limitations of generative AI," says Shane Lim, Carro Associate Creative Director. "Through manual adjustments and by repeatedly testing, fine-tuning and reviewing our AI models, we were able to ensure that our visuals were both creative yet still aligned perfectly with our brand guidelines and standards. We're proud to say that key phases of the creative lifecycle for this campaign were still powered by human insight and brainstorming - specifically our concept creation, multi-language localisation and feedback loops."

The campaign will run across digital and social channels in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong SAR. To sell your car and experience Carro's 'Surprisingly Short' process, head over to carro.co/sell.

About Carro

Founded in 2015, Carro is Asia Pacific's largest online used car marketplace. By offering a trustworthy and transparent experience, Carro transforms the traditional way of buying and selling cars through proprietary pricing algorithms, AI-enabled capabilities, and innovative technological solutions. In 2025, Carro expanded its product line to include Brand New cars in Singapore and Malaysia, offering customers even more options.

Headquartered in Singapore, the unicorn startup has raised over S$700 million from Softbank Vision Fund and several sovereign funds. Together with its subsidiaries and business lines, Carro is supported by more than 4,500 employees across Asia Pacific:

* Carro, Asia Pacific's largest online used marketplace with a strong key presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan region, and Hong Kong SAR* Carro Care, Carro's in-house refurbishment and after-sales servicing capabilities* Genie Financial Services, a next-generation fintech automotive financing provider in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand* MPM Rent, leading mobility solutions company in Indonesia specialising in leasing / fleet financing transportation services* Innorithm, a next-generation fleet management solutions company leveraging state-of-the art IoT and machine learning* Kaidee, Thailand's largest online shopping and classifieds platform* Driven Communications, leading Malaysian integrated digital content & marketing services agency including notable sites like paultan.org

For more information, please visit: www.carro.co

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)