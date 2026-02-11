Jaunpur, February 11: Two police constables in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district have been suspended and face criminal charges after they were caught on camera stealing a mobile phone from a local shop. The incident, which occurred in the Line Bazar police station area, has prompted senior officials to initiate a high-level inquiry into the conduct of the officers involved.

Theft Captured on CCTV

The incident took place when the two constables, identified as Shivam Singh and Amarnath Maurya, visited a mobile phone shop in the Olandganj market. According to shop records and CCTV footage, the officers were at the establishment under the pretext of an inquiry. ‘Nagin’ Rumors Grip Auraiya Village After Woman Leaves Snake Skin, Bangles and ‘Sindoor’ on Bed Before Fleeing Home With Lover; Probe Launched.

Jaunpur Constables Suspended After CCTV Catches iPhone Theft

In UP's Jaunpur, two police constable were caught stealing Iphone from a store in the city. They replaced their old phone with the new one and sneaked out. pic.twitter.com/f5nxvtOllc — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 11, 2026

The footage, which has since circulated on social media, shows one of the constables picking up an iPhone from a display counter while the shopkeeper was distracted. The officer is seen discreetly tucking the device away before both men left the premises.

Discovery and Police Response

The theft came to light when the shop owner, while conducting a routine inventory check, realized a high-end device was missing. Upon reviewing the store’s internal security cameras, he identified the two uniformed officers as the suspects. Auraiya Shocker: Man Kidnaps, Assaults Father With Help From Brother and Relative in UP; Arrested (Watch Video).

The shopkeeper immediately notified senior police officials and provided the video evidence. Taking cognizance of the matter, Jaunpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pal Sharma ordered an immediate investigation. The footage confirmed the involvement of Singh and Maurya, leading to their swift identification.

Suspension and Legal Action

Following the preliminary investigation, both constables were placed under suspension with immediate effect. They have been attached to the police lines pending a full departmental inquiry.

"The department maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward such misconduct," a police spokesperson stated. "A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against both individuals, and they will face strict legal and disciplinary action."

Growing Concerns Over Police Conduct

This incident has raised concerns regarding the professional integrity of local law enforcement in the region. Local business owners in the Olandganj area expressed dismay that those tasked with upholding the law were caught violating it.

Senior officials have assured the public that the investigation will be transparent. The stolen iPhone has reportedly been recovered, and further statements from the accused constables are being recorded as part of the ongoing criminal proceedings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).