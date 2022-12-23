New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested the former managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

A senior officer confirmed the allegations against Chanda Kochhar, who was the then CEO of ICICI Bank, that she cleared a loan for Videocon Group of Companies.

It was further alleged that a company owned by her husband Deepak Kochhar received an investment from Videocon, as part of a quid pro quo.

The case involves Rs 3,250 crore in loans given by the ICICI to the Videocon Group, controlled by the industrialist Venugopal Dhoot, when Chanda Kochhar was leading the bank. (ANI)

