Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) mini auction saw one of the fiercest bidding wars as record of players getting the highest bids were broken all over. A total of 80 players were sold including 29 overseas players. English players got the fruits of being World Champion in T20 as Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Harry Brook all were sold in significant amounts. There were some bargains as well along with some unexpected picks. Some big names got picked really late in the auction like Rilee Rossouw, Joe Root and Shakib Al Hasan. Meanwhile, scroll down to check the list of 80 players sold in the IPL 2023 auction.

With a target of filling in voids in their starting XI as well as add bench depth to utilise impact player sub rule well, teams started bidding aggressively from the word go. Some teams came in with big purses and they made sure they picked all their targets. Except Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, all teams fullfilled their full slot of 25 players.

List of Sold Players in IPL 2023 Mini-Auction

Chennai Super Kings: Ben Stokes, Kyle Jamieson, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed, Bhagath Varma

Delhi Capitals: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Rilee Rossouw

Gujarat Titans: Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel.

Kolkata Knight Riders: David Wiese, N Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Naveen Ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak

Mumbai Indians: Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Shams Mulani, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee

Rajasthan Royals: Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, KM Asif, Akash Vashist, Abdul PA, Murugan Ashwin

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Will Jacks, Reece Topley, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Sonu Yadav, Himanshu Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen , Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Dagar, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hossain

