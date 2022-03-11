New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/Oswaal Books): CBSE Term 2 Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for term-2 board exams, which would be conducted in April-May 2022.

Here's are CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet Class 10 & 12 for Board Exams2022 on the official CBSE website

Also Read | Radhe Shyam Movie Review: Prabhas Tries Hard To Save This Beautifully Decked But Sinking Ship Co-Starring Pooja Hegde! (LatestLY Exclusive).

CBSE Term 2 Date sheet Class 10 For Board Exams 2022: https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//ClassX_2022.pdf

CBSE Term 2 Date sheet Class 12 For Board Exams 2022: https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//ClassXII_2022.pdf

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 16-Year-Old Teen Drugged and Raped by 4 Men for Over 6 Days.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 for classes 10 and 12 to commence from April 26. The board exams will be held in offline mode at the allotted exam centres, and will be in a descriptive model with long and short-form questions.

CBSE is all set to conduct the Term 2 offline exams from April 26th, 2022 of Class 10th and 12th. We know that board exams are tough and seem even tougher to crack, but they are not tougher as you think. You can crack the most horrific and the toughest board exam if you are known to some management techniques that can assist you in tackling the stress of exams. We are sure that you may be able to crack the exams if you are well versed with the management techniques in your exam. This article suggests seven scientific time management that will surely help you settle your time as per your priority and convenience.

You can scroll down to know more!

Pomodoro Technique

The Pomodoro technique uses the timer to divide the work into intervals. Each interval is known as the Pomodoro interval. According to this technique, you can divide your whole into small intervals and can decide on a particular subject for that time.

Parkison's Law

The law states that the time you give to each work is the time that each work will take to get completed. As per this law, you can divide the time as per the specific and try to revise it for a specific period.

Rapid Planning Method (RPM)

Motivational speaker Tony Robbins originally originates this method; According to this method, you can train your mind to put an intense focus on your vision so that you can make it real. With this method, you can achieve the goal that you want to achieve. As per this method, you can achieve a specific rank in your boards by focusing on that rank. With the help of this method, you can be self-determined and self-motivated to achieve a specific goal in your 10th class. Students can also plan their exams with Oswaal CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 For Board Exams 2022. Students will get different ways of learning:

* Self-Assessment Papers for Term 2 Board Exams March-April 2022

* Oswaal CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 For Board Exams 2022 include all latest typologies of Questions as specified in the latest CBSE Sample Papers Released On 14th Jan 2022

* On-Tips Notes & Revision Notes for Quick Revision

* The CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 For Board Exams 2022 include Mind Maps for Better Learning

* The Book provides Free Oswaal 360 E-Assessments based on the latest Typologies of Questions as per CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022

Here is the recommended link for CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 10 for Board Exams 2022, click here

Here is the recommended link for CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 12 for Board Exams 2022, click here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ai1QHEw3qMg

Time Blocking The famous entrepreneur has suggested this method and businessman Elon Musk. In this technique, you have to divide your time into the blocks of the day and organize your whole day accordingly. According to this technique, you can divide your subject to each specific block of the day; this block might lie between an hour or the duration of half-hour.

GTD Method

With this method, you can record the specific task on the paper and then divide it into actionable items. Furthermore, you can divide specific larger tasks into small tasks and set the commitments to complete them with this method. With this method, you can segregate the largest and lengthiest lessons into small sections and set specific commitments to revise them properly.

Pickle Jar Theory

The pickle theory is effective when you prepare for the first time in your boards. It helps you to give a priority to the things that are primarily important and necessary for you. It helps you to pick out the things based on their importance. In this theory, the time is the little pickle jar and every day, and it is filled up with the non-essential and the essential things. The useful things are called the pickle, and the useless things are sands or pebbles. We have to keep the pickle and throw out the sands from the jar. As per this theory, you can keep the important lessons in your time while skipping out some unimportant and other activities from your day.

Eat That Frog

This technique highlights that we should do the work as per the task's priority. It entails that we should perform important tasks initially in our day. As per this technique, you can initially revise the important tasks and lessons.

Conclusion

The board exams are a challenge if you appear in the exam for the first time. But these examinations get even easier if you follow the above seven-time management techniques, you will surely achieve a successful level in organizing your time accordingly.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)