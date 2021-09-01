New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/Mediawire): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided that the 2021-22 board exams for CBSE classes 10th and 12th will be conducted in two parts or terms. The term 1 exam will be completely MCQ-based, while the Term 2 exam will either have detailed questions or MCQ questions, depending on the Coronavirus situation in 2022. Each Theory Paper for CBSE Class 10 & 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22will carry 40 marks, and the exam will take place in November-December this year.

To better prepare themselves for this new kind of board exam, students of CBSE 10th and 12th will need to use the latest and updated study material. Sample Papers designed for Term 1 Boards will be very crucial to score more in the 2021-22 10th and 12th board exams.

Get well-versed with the paper pattern Term 1 paper will have 3 types of MCQs- Case-based MCQs, Stand-alone MCQs and MCQs based on Assertion-Reason. Solving sample papers is the best way to get acquainted with all these types of questions and also the marking scheme.

CBSE is about to release its official CBSE Sample Papers, which are a good starting point. But you will need to work further to score well. You can boost your preparation with Chapter-wise Topic-wise New CBSE Syllabus Oswaal CBSE MCQs Question Banks for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22. Based on the latest syllabus for the 2021-22 Board Examinations, this book has several relevant MCQs of all three typologies to familiarise you with the Term 1 paper.

Here's the recommended link for Chapter-wise Topic-wise New CBSE Syllabus CBSE MCQs Question Banks Class 10 for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/2WClV7G

Chapter-wise Topic-wise New CBSE Syllabus CBSE MCQs Question Banks Class 12 for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3mMU2Ve

Gain confidence

Solving numerous sample papers increases your confidence as well as speed. On the day of the exam, the paper pattern will look familiar, and many questions might look similar to what you practice. It will also increase your speed eventually, and you will finish the paper well within time. These CBSE MCQs Question Banks For Term 1 Boards 2021-22' have the largest MCQs question pool for Term 1 board exams which will give students ample practice and rid them of any stress and fear.

Handy self-assessment tool

Whenever you feel like checking your preparation, take out a sample paper and sit down for a mock test. Regular mock tests will help you fill in the gaps in your preparation. Sample papers are a great way to recognize your weaknesses and then work on them. The CBSE MCQs Question Banks Class 10 & 12 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 even has 'Answer keys with Explanation' and 'Revision Notes', which provide in-depth clarity into different topics.

Ultimate marks enhancer

Just learning the concepts in the class is not enough. To achieve distinction, you need to practice what you have learnt. Use sample papers and CBSE MCQs Question Banks to practice and score more. These question banks have valuable sections like Mind Maps, Mnemonics for quick learning, and Revision Notes & Concept videos, which will polish your knowledge and help you shine in the Term 1 2021-22 board exams.

Practice diligently with sample papers and achieve your academic goals. Best of luck!

