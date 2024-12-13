New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has issued a cease-and-desist order against the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and its affiliate bodies, including the Suburban Table Tennis Association (TSTTA), Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association (MSTTA), and Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA), for violating provisions of Sections 3(4) and 4 of the Competition Act, 2002.

The violations pertains to anti-competitive practices and abuse of dominance, which resulted in restrictions on players and events.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Approves Hybrid Model; Pakistan Won't Travel to India for T20 World Cup 2026, Says Report.

The CCI added in the release that the case originated from the Information filed by the TT Friendly Super League Association under Section 19(1)(a) of the Act.

The Informant alleged anti-competitive practices by TTFI and its affiliates, including denial of access to table tennis players for events due to a WhatsApp notice issued by the TSTTA General Secretary and restrictive clauses in the TTFI Memorandum of Association.

Also Read | Pakistan-Backed Terror Module Busted: Punjab Police Disrupt ISI-Backed Terror Module, Arrest Juvenile Among 2 With IED.

The complaint alleged that TTFI and its affiliates engaged in anti-competitive behavior, such as issuing a WhatsApp notice barring players from participating in events and incorporating restrictive clauses in the Federation's Memorandum of Association.

Based on the evidence available, the Commission determined that the TTFI and its affiliate bodies hold a dominant position in the relevant markets for the organisation of table tennis leagues/events/ tournaments and the provision of services by the players for table tennis leagues/events/ tournaments, in India.

The Commission found that the TTFI and its affiliates, through actions such as issuing WhatsApp advisories, public notices, and incorporating certain anti-competitive clauses in their bye-laws, restricted the organization of table tennis tournaments and sought to prevent players from participating in the events, resulting in violation of certain provisions of Sections 3(4) and 4 the Act.

The Commission acknowledged that the TTFI and its affiliate bodies undertook corrective measures to address concerns raised during the investigation, including withdrawal of anti-competitive communications, amending or removing restrictive clauses from their governing documents, and issuing advisories for promoting open competition.

In the light of these corrective actions, the Commission issued a cease-and-desist order under Section 27 of the Act and decided against imposing any monetary penalties on the TTFI and its affiliate bodies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)