In a massive update about the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the hybrid model for the upcoming prestigious tournament, according to the reports. Originally Pakistan had the hosting rights of the ICC tournament, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to travel to the neighbouring country due to security concerns. Earlier, many media reports claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, declined the BCCI's offer of a hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule To Be Announced Soon? Format To Be Changed From ODI to T20? Here’s What We Know.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, with eight teams participating in the showpiece event. The eight teams will divide into two groups, with the top two sides of each group advancing to the semifinals, followed by the final. It is to be noted that Pakistan also had the hosting rights to the Asia Cup 2023, but it was later held in a hybrid format with the India national cricket team matches, including the semifinal and final, being held in Sri Lanka in Colombo.

ICC Approves Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy 2025 - Report

According to journalist Vikrant Gupta of Sports Tak, the India national cricket team matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in Dubai. According to the report, the Pakistan Cricket Board will not receive any extra compensation for accepting the hybrid model. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board have earned the hosting rights of the ICC Women's tournament after 2027. Wasim Akram Makes Strong Claim Regarding ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venue, Says ‘This Is The Champions Trophy Which Is Happening In Pakistan’ (Watch Video).

ICC Accepts Hybrid Model

BIG CHAMPIONS TROPHY BREAKING: ICC Has approved Champions Trophy Hybird - Pak and Dubai after agreement with PCB and BCCI. Both BCCI and PCB in principle have agreed for T20 World Cup 2026 that Pak won’t travel for the Ind-Pak league game to India and will play that in Colombo.… — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) December 13, 2024

The report further added that the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Pakistan Cricket Board, in principle, have agreed that the Pakistan national cricket team will not travel to India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The India vs Pakistan league stage match will be hosted in Sri Lanka in Colombo. It is to be noted that the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

