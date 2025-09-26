PNN

New Delhi [India], September 26: With the festive season in full swing, shoppers across India are looking for the best Navratri TV offers to upgrade their home entertainment. To make this celebration even more special, Bajaj Finserv has launched its much-awaited Blockbuster EMI Days (BEED), now live across India from 15 September 2025. This festive campaign brings back exciting TV EMI offers on the latest Smart TVs from leading brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Haier, giving customers a perfect chance to upgrade their home entertainment this Navratri.

Also Read | Petrol Fraud in Karnal: BMW Owner Catches Staff Billing 76.70 Litres for 70-Litre Tank, Nearly 20-Litre Shortfall Exposed in Checking.

Running from 15 September to 31 October 2025, BEED offers up to 60% off on Smart TVs, along with zero down payment on select models and access to over 50 EMI schemes. Whether it's watching Garba nights live or streaming Navratri specials with family, this is the perfect time to bring home a TV that fits both your budget and lifestyle.

A festive opportunity to upgrade your viewing experience

Also Read | Chunky Panday Turns 63: Bhavana Pandey Reminisces About Her Courtship Days With Husband on His Birthday (See Post).

Navratri is a time for celebration, connection, and vibrant traditions. As families gather to enjoy music, dance, and cultural programmes, having a high-quality television can truly elevate the festive mood. With features like ultra-clear resolution, smart connectivity and immersive sound, today's Smart TVs are more than just screens - they are an experience.

Bajaj Finserv makes it easy for customers to buy TV on EMI without straining their finances. With Easy EMI options, customers can spread their payments over convenient tenures while enjoying their new television right away.

Top Navratri TV offers you should not miss

Here are some of the bestselling Smart TVs available under Bajaj Finserv's festive offers:

Samsung 32-inch HD LED Smart TV (32T4350)A compact, budget-friendly Smart TV featuring PurColor technology for vivid visuals and smooth streaming. Ideal for small rooms.

* Price: Rs. 15,506

*EMI starting from Rs. 912/month

* Features: HD Ready resolution, HDR support, Wi-Fi, screen mirroring

LG 32-inch LED Smart TV (32LM560BPTC)Perfect for OTT lovers, this model offers great colours and an easy-to-use webOS interface.

* Price: Rs. 17,000

* EMI starting from Rs. 1,794/month

* Features: Active HDR, Dynamic Colour Enhancer, HDMI, and USB ports

Sony 32-inch Smart LED TV (KDL-32W6100)Enjoy Sony's trusted picture quality with smooth motion tech, making it ideal for sports and action movies.

* Price: Rs. 23,171

* EMI starting from Rs. 1,448/month

* Features: Motionflow XR, Smart apps, USB playback

Samsung 43-inch Full HD Smart TV (43T5350)Upgrade to a bigger screen with full HD clarity and vibrant colour. A great pick for family rooms.

* Price: Rs. 24,594

* EMI starting from Rs. 1,366/month

* Features: Full HD, HDR, screen mirroring, OTT apps

Samsung 43-inch Full HD Smart TV (43T5500)Stylish and feature-rich, this model offers smart connectivity and great picture quality.

* Price: Rs. 26,010

* EMI starting from Rs. 1,445/month

* Features: Smart Hub, Wi-Fi, multiple streaming apps

Why choose Bajaj Finserv for your smart tv purchase

Shopping with Bajaj Finserv this Navratri means more than just getting a discount. Here's why more people are choosing to buy TVs on EMI through their festive campaigns:

* Flexible EMI plans with tenures that suit your budget

* Zero down payment available on select models

* Instant approval and minimal documentation

* Access to over 1.5 lakh partner stores in 4,000+ cities

* Use of the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator to track your total savings

Whether you are a first-time buyer or upgrading your old TV, the process is quick, transparent, and customer-friendly.

Don't miss this festive chance to upgrade your home entertainment with unbeatable TV EMI offers. Visit your nearest partner store or check your pre-approved offer online and bring home your dream Smart TV this Navratri 2025.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)