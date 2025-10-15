Celebrating 15 Years of RVCJ -- From Memes to Media Powerhouse

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 15: Fifteen years ago, a simple Facebook page called Rajnikant V/s CID Jokes started with one mission -- to make people laugh. Today, that same spark has grown into RVCJ Media, one of India's most influential digital entertainment brands.

The Beginning

Back in the early 2010s, social media in India was still new. Among the first viral pages to dominate Facebook was Rajnikant V/s CID Jokes.

It connected millions of users through witty memes, relatable humor, and pop-culture commentary.At its peak, the page had over 6 million followers, setting the foundation for a new era of digital entertainment.

Founders

RVCJ's story began with three strangers who met online -- Shahid Javed Ansari, Harpreet Singh (fondly called Paaji), and Ankit. Shahid created the original Rajnikant V/s CID Jokes page simply to share jokes and spread laughter. Ankit discovered the page and started converting those jokes into meme formats, giving the content a fresh and viral identity. Soon after, Paaji joined in to handle the technical side -- building systems, optimizing reach, and scaling the platform. What started as a casual online collaboration among three individuals became one of India's most loved digital entertainment brands -- powered by creativity, tech, and shared passion.

The Evolution

What started as a humor page soon evolved into a full-fledged media brand -- RVCJ Media.The brand diversified into multiple verticals:

* Entertainment and Pop Culture - Viral videos, sketches, and interviews.

* Web Shows and Originals - Collaborations with leading creators and actors.

* Marketing and Brand Campaigns - Delivering high-engagement digital content for top brands.

Over the years, RVCJ built an empire across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and OTT.

Its in-house productions -- from First Copy to Corporate Bahu -- have consistently crossed millions of views, showcasing its storytelling strength.

The Family Grows

The journey didn't stop there. RVCJ became a part of a growing ecosystem that includes:

* The Logical Indian - Focused on socially relevant storytelling.

* Marketing Mind - Covering India's marketing and advertising landscape.

* Rawbare - A fashion and lifestyle brand redefining accessible style.

* TechInformer - Providing sharp insights into tech and innovation.

* Salt Media - The creative and production wing behind high-quality brand films, ad shoots, and visual storytelling.

Together, these brands form a powerhouse of digital influence -- connecting entertainment, information, and lifestyle under one vision.

The 15-Year Celebration

* The latest milestone -- 15 Years of RVCJ -- isn't just about numbers.

* It's about people, creativity, and a culture of constant evolution.

* The celebration artwork beautifully captures this legacy, showcasing iconic campaigns, creators, and memories that shaped the brand.

"A journey of 15 years, carved with love and memories. Together, the journey became stronger."

From a Facebook meme page to a national media movement -- RVCJ's story reminds every creator that consistency, adaptability, and passion can turn an idea into an institution.

