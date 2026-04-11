PNN

New Delhi [India], April 11: CEPT University has announced that applications for its Bachelor's in Design (Honours) program--India's only five-year undergraduate design program--will close on April 12, 2026.

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The program offers a distinctive approach to design education through a choice-based, studio-led pedagogy, enabling students to shape their own academic pathways. Studios account for nearly 70 per cent of the curriculum and are conducted in small, interactive groups, ensuring immersive, practice-led learning and close mentorship.

Designed to nurture designers who are contextually aware, critically reflective, and professionally agile, the B.Des (Hons) integrates theoretical grounding with hands-on engagement. Students can pursue majors in Product Design or Communication Design, or explore a multidisciplinary pathway by not choosing any majors.

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The curriculum emphasises human-centred design, systems thinking, and collaborative practice, preparing students to address complex contemporary challenges. In the final year, students engage in advanced studios, research, and industry immersion, equipping them for diverse careers across design and creative industries.

Prof Rishav Jain, Program Chair, B.Des (Hons), CEPT University, said, "The B.Des (Hons) program at CEPT is designed to offer both depth and flexibility, enabling students to build their own trajectories within design. Our studio-led approach encourages critical thinking, exploration, and meaningful engagement with real-world contexts."

Graduates of the program have gone on to work in design consultancies, research and innovation organisations, and entrepreneurial ventures, as well as pursue higher education and interdisciplinary roles.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to visit Admissions Information and apply before the April 12 deadline.

About CEPT University

CEPT University advances excellence in education, research, and practice to shape creative leaders capable of addressing real-world challenges across products, projects, places, and processes. The University brings together the disciplines of architecture, planning, technology, design, and management in an integrated learning ecosystem.

Its studio-centered teaching programs foster critical thinking, professional judgment, and ethical responsibility, preparing graduates to engage meaningfully with complex spatial, social, and environmental contexts. CEPT's research deepens understanding of human settlements and spatial systems, while its advisory projects translate knowledge into practice -- contributing to more livable, inclusive, and sustainable habitats. Through education, research, and advisory work, CEPT seeks to enrich the quality of life in India's cities and towns, while engaging with global discourses on human environments.

The University comprises six faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Design, the Faculty of Management, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, and the CEPT Foundation Program. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

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