New Delhi [India], September 30: Under the banner of Aman Tea Group, Chaichun and Okayti--two of India's leading tea brands--successfully concluded their participation at World Food India 2025, presenting not only their finest teas but also a bold vision for the future of the Indian tea industry.

The four-day event became a platform to showcase how India's rich tea legacy can be reimagined for tomorrow. The gracious presence of Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon'ble Minister of Food Processing Industries, added significance, as he underlined the importance of tea as both a cultural symbol and a global opportunity. His support reaffirmed the government's commitment to innovation and expansion in food and agriculture, with tea at the heart of this transformation.

Reflecting on the event, Rajeev Baid, Founder & Managing Director, Aman Tea Group, shared that tea is not just a beverage, but a symbol of culture, community, and India's agricultural heritage. He reiterated the Group's mission to make tea relevant for the next generation, to spark curiosity among young consumers, and to position Indian teas globally as premium, sustainable, and timeless offerings.

Through Chaichun, with its wide collection of over 165 blends crafted to suit every taste and occasion, and Okayti, known worldwide for its organic single-estate Darjeeling teas, Aman Tea Group demonstrated how heritage and modernity can come together in a single cup. Adding to the festive spirit, the Group also introduced its exclusive festival gift packs, created to share the joy of tea with families, friends, and corporate circles during the season.

World Food India 2025 was not just about showcasing teas--it was about opening a larger dialogue on the future of Indian tea. Aman Tea Group's vision is clear: to shift the global narrative from India being recognized only for tea volumes to being celebrated for its unmatched quality, diversity, and cultural richness. By educating youth, embracing sustainability, and engaging with global audiences, Aman Tea Group is determined to ensure that Indian tea continues to inspire and thrive on the world stage.

