Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 15: At the prestigious CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam, Champions Group announced three transformative world-class projects set to redefine Andhra Pradesh's position on the global map. These initiatives highlight Champions Group's commitment to shaping Amaravati and Visakhapatnam into global hubs for tourism, innovation, and sustainable smart city development.

MOU Signing Marks Historic Collaboration

During the summit, Champions Group signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Andhra Pradesh government, Champion InfraTech, and Champion InfoMetrics. This agreement activates strategic investments that will fuel innovation and infrastructure growth across the state.

With Andhra Pradesh witnessing a strong surge in investor confidence, billions of rupees have been committed across real estate, tourism-led infrastructure, and integrated township development in recent years. Experiential waterfront living--one of the fastest-growing real estate asset classes globally--is now emerging strongly in India, and Champions Group is taking the lead in bringing these iconic Beach Lagoon destinations to Andhra Pradesh.

"Andhra Pradesh stands at the cusp of unprecedented global growth. The new capital, Amaravati, is poised to become one of the world's finest capitals. With significant investments flowing into real estate and infrastructure across the CRDA region, this is the right moment to introduce a globally iconic Crystal Lagoon Beach destination," said Subhakar Rao, Chairman of Champions Group.

Alastair Sinclair, Head of Sales at Champion Infratech, emphasized the strategic importance of Andhra Pradesh: "Across India, investments are shifting toward integrated lifestyle communities, and Andhra Pradesh is capturing a major share of this momentum. With 9.8 lakh crores entering the AP real estate and smart infrastructure sectors, our upcoming Crystal Lagoon Beach developments will redefine how people live, work, and holiday in the state."

Reinforcing the focus on waterfront leisure and maritime tourism, Hemamalini Nidamanuri, Managing Director, announced the setup of a world-class Yacht Club in the AP CRDA region. "Amaravati will soon be recognized as a premier boating and yachting destination. Our Champ Sailing Club launches in December 2025, and the Champions Yacht Club will follow with world-class marina experiences that elevate the region's lifestyle appeal," she stated.

Sreedeep Surapaneni, CEO of Champions Accelerator, unveiled the Group's technology and innovation expansion: "It is time for global companies to establish capability centers in India and for Indian startups to scale globally from Andhra Pradesh. With the MOU now signed, we are activating ₹540 crores of investment for Tech Parks and more GCCs in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam, including major datacenter investments, near the upcoming Google campus poised to make the region a global hub for AI, digital transformation, and innovation ecosystems."

Major Investment Highlights:

* ₹540 crore for GCC and Datacenter (Tech Parks/Champion InfoMetrics)

* ₹225 crore for Crystal Lagoon Beach Lagoon project (Champion InfraTech)

* ₹126 crore for Champions Yacht Club (waterfront leisure and tourism)

These three initiatives--Crystal Lagoon Beach Cities, a world-class Yacht Club, and Champion InfoMetrics Tech Parks--represent a next-generation blueprint for Andhra Pradesh, combining lifestyle transformation, tourism excellence, and high-value job creation.

About Champions Group

Champions Group operates in 5+ continents across technology, marketing, real estate, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors. Its flagship developments include Champion Beach Lagoon Cities, Champions Yacht Clubs and sailing clubs, Champion InfoMetrics Global Capability Centers & Champions Accelerator.

