Chandigarh [India], July 25: Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan is all set to host a multitude of legal experts, academicians, and supreme court judges from different countries in its third edition of the Global Law Conference to be held on July 29, 2023, which will be inaugurated by the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The much-awaited event, which is on the theme 'Environmental Laws & Constitutional Rights: A Global Perspective', will be attended by policymakers and legal experts from India, Nepal, Hawaii, Philippines, Brazil, Brussels, and other countries. India took up the Presidency of G-20 with the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' — the concept of a planetary family — aiming to unite nations across the globe to work together to address the climate crisis and make the world a better place to live in.

The conference will be presided over by Justice BR Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, in the esteemed presence of Shri R Venkataramani, Attorney General of India. Other important dignitaries will be Justice Ananda Mohan, Judge of the Supreme Court of Nepal; Justice V. Kameswar Rao, Judge of Delhi High Court; Justice Arun Palli, Judge of Punjab & Haryana High Court; Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court; Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge of the Supreme Court of India; Prof. (Dr.) Ranbir Singh, Founder & Former Vice Chancellor of National Law University, Delhi; Joginder Keshari Ghimire, Principal Counsel, Office of the General Counsel, Asian Development Bank; and Prof. Md. Zafar Mahfooz Nomani, Professor, Aligarh Muslim University.

Apart from this, retired judges of Punjab & Haryana High Court, members of the Bar Council of India (BCI) and Punjab Pollution Control Board, judicial academicians, and students from various law schools will also attend the conference. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University; Prof. (Dr.) R.S. Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, and Prof. Himani Sood, Senior Vice President, Chandigarh University will also be present on the occasion.

During the conference, deliberations will be held on environmental issues, sustainable development, and effective policies, laws, and international agreements to address the global climate crisis.

This international conference aims to sensitize the youth, professionals, social workers, community members, and people from all walks of life about environmental diversity and environmental jurisprudence. It will help the understanding of various issues, to mitigate climate change and find solutions for protecting the environment among all to build a sustainable future together.

Chandigarh University organized the first edition of Global Law Conference in 2019. The second edition of the conference was organized in 2022 on the theme — 'Climate Change, Environmental Law and Constitutional Rights'. This is the third edition of Global Law Conference, which will explore legal frameworks that safeguard constitutional rights and promote sustainable development and environmental justice.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by the UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

