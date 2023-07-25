Left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir and right-handed batter Shawaal Zulfiqar on Tuesday got maiden call-ups in Pakistan's senior women's squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media release, Anoosha and Shawaal have been rewarded for their strong performances in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup and Emerging Women’s Teams Asia Cup. The 15-player squad also features Diana Baig who makes a return to international cricket after recovering from a finger injury that she sustained in the third and final One-Day International against Australia in January this year. Evin Lewis Breaks Glass Window With Monster Six During Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves Zim Afro T10 2023 Match (Watch Video)

Pakistan women's team that have won gold medals in the last two editions, held in Guangzhou, China in 2010 and Incheon, South Korea 2014, and will be aiming for a hat-trick when they feature in this year's event, which is scheduled to take place from September 19 to 26. The event will be played in T20 format.

As per the ICC T20I rankings and tournament's rule, the Pakistan women's team led by Nida Dara will feature in the Asian Games from the quarter-finals

"The 15-member squad was finalised after deliberations amongst the women's selection committee led by Saleem Jaffar, head coach Mark Coles and captain Nida Dar," the PCB said.

Before the Asian Games, Pakistan women will feature in the home series against South Africa consisting three T20Is and three ODIs (part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25) in Karachi from September 1 to 14 . The squad for the bilateral series will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, former captain Bismah Maroof has opted out of the Asian Games because of the event's rules and regulations that do not allow athletes to carry their children. ‘LHS is Equal to RHS’ Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma’s Identical Test Stats Surprises Fans

The PCB also mentioned that Ayesha Naseem, who featured in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, expressed her desire to retire from the game, which the board accepted.

"Our squad for the Asian Games represents the future of women's cricket in Pakistan. With a mix of emerging talent and seasoned campaigners, I expect the players to do well in the event," said Chief Selector Saleem Jaffar.

"The Asian Games present a unique opportunity for our young players to showcase their talent on an international stage. We have taken a strategic approach to assemble a squad that complements the conditions of the venue where the matches will take place. Each player's strengths and adaptability to the playing conditions have also been assessed to form a solid squad," he added.

Head of Women Cricket, Tania Mallick, said,"Being a part of the Asian Games is an exhilarating experience for our team. It's not just about the competition; it's about camaraderie, sportsmanship, and representing the country with pride. Our players have shown incredible dedication and skill, and now they have a golden opportunity to make history by winning the coveted title for the third time.

"The team is unfortunate to miss out on the services of Bismah Maroof for this event as she would not have been able to accompany her infant daughter to the Games village due to the regulations in place. We also wish the best of luck to Ayesha Naseem in her future endeavours as the PCB understands and respects her decision to quit the game for personal reasons," she added.

Pakistan women's squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Nataliya Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani

Player Support staff: Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Mark Coles (head coach), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach), Mauhtashim Rashid (fielding coach) and Rifat Gill (physiotherapist).

