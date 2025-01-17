PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 17: In a glittering ceremony held today at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Chandigarh University officials Deep Inder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, and Dr. Devinder Singh, Pro Vice-Chancellor received the prestigious MAKA Trophy (Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy). President Draupadi Murmu handed over the MAKA Trophy during the presentation of the National Sports Award, 2024. In addition, Chandigarh University student and member of the Indian hockey team Sanjay Kumar also received the Arjuna Award, for his outstanding performance in the national game, hockey. Hockey player and CU student Sanjay Kumar honored with the Arjuna Award during the presentation of the National Sports Award, 2024.

This is the first time in the history of the MAKA Trophy that any private university has lifted the prestigious trophy, ever since it was instituted in the year 1956-57. Chandigarh University has been honored with the MAKA Trophy, because of the excellent performance shown in the Khelo India University Games 2024. Chandigarh University won a total of 71 medals, which included 32 gold medals, 18 silver medals and 21 bronze medals. In addition, the sports persons of Chandigarh University also won 10 medals representing India at the 19th Asian Games. Chandigarh University had the highest representation of 22 players in the Indian contingent of 650 players, which participated in the Asian Games.

While expressing his elated feelings over the achievement made by Chandigarh University's sports persons, Chandigarh University Chancellor and Member of Parliament Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "It's an honor to receive the prestigious MAKA Trophy from the President of India today. Our players have made us proud with this fete. Chandigarh University is committed to train and prepare the next generation of athletes for India, who can not only represent the nation at the international level but can also win medals for the country, and make the dream of our Honorable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, of making India rank amongst the top 10 sporting nations of the world, come true." Sandhu added that Chandigarh University is giving full support in the form of scholarships, professional training, and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure for the budding sports persons. Currently, 1183 are availing an annual scholarship of Rs. 8.5 Cr.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with the A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the fields of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600727/Chandigarh_Uni_MAKA_Trophy_24.jpg

