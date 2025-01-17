A talent that shone on the biggest stage but then pushed into oblivion, Karun Nair's international career has been quite volatile. Nair kicked off his Test career in style, slamming a triple hundred, but soon found himself on the sidelines for years before being overlooked for selection. Soon, Karun suffered poor form and shifted to Vidarbha following his axing from the Karnataka stateside. Which Team Karun Nair is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise The In-Form Opener Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season

However, since making his debut for Vidarbha in 2023, Karun has been on a run-making spree, first in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, and now with his run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 being a record-breaking one, where the 33-year-old has slammed 252 in seven matches at a superlative average of 752, with five tons, and solitary fifty, which has once again brought the opener into the limelight for a place in India's squad, given the recent batting failures.

Will Karun Nair Find A Place in India Squad for England ODI Series and ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

India have a stacked one-day international matches coming up, which include the England series, and the all-important ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Nair still has one more match in VHT 2024-25 to prove his form, if selectors still feel the batter is lacking.

Nair can provide stability to the Indian top-order, which has seen almost all batters including Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli struggle in recent months, where the former Karnataka's form can gel the batting together. Karun Nair Hopeful for Team India Comeback After Bull Run in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25, Says ‘Dream Is Still Alive To Play for India’.

With Shubman Gill's form all over the place, Nair's inclusion also provides India with a floater, who can open the batting, and also drop down the order. Nair gameplay has evolved, where the batter is looking to finish matches, which is in stark contrast to other batter's approach, who are on the lookout for runs and fail under crunch moments.

With India playing their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in UAE, the pitches are expected to be sluggish, meaning current form and ability to grind for runs becomes highly important, which Nair has constantly shown in the VHT 2025, where he has scored runs across conditions. Karun Nair Hopeful for Team India Comeback After Bull Run in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25, Says ‘Dream Is Still Alive To Play for India’.

Given the turmoil that India has been in currently, an experienced batter, will be a welcome addition, who can not only guide young cricketers but also have the hunger to prove his detractors wrong.

\One thing, which could crush Nair's hope of a comeback is the selectors and coach Gautam Gambhir's policy of bringing in new blood and giving them first-hand experience in the international arena. But with India's recent losses, the time and place for experiments for Team India are long over, meaning a return to national colours might be a sleepaway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2025 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).