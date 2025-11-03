NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3: India's first AI-augmented multidisciplinary university, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh has launched 'Campus Tank' to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship among youth. The platform aims to empower young entrepreneurs by providing not only expert mentorship but also financial support to turn their ideas into reality.

Under this initiative, over 1,000 startups have been on boarded, out of which 10 promising startups presented their ideas before investors and secured funding. The university has earmarked a total fund of USD 6 million (approximately Rs. 50 crore) for this program. This fund will assist aspiring entrepreneurs associated with 'Campus Tank' at every stage of their startup journey - from ideation to market launch. It addresses one of the most critical challenges faced by early-stage startups: access to seed capital. The fund will also be used to connect startups with mentors, incubation facilities, and networking opportunities.

On this occasion, Hon'ble Minister, Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI and Investment, Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said that a university is a laboratory where "man-making" transforms into "nation-building." Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh is working dedicatedly in this direction. The university has made remarkable efforts to modernize education and align it with global standards.

He emphasized that resources are essential to nurture talent, and today's era belongs to research and technology. This hackathon is a meaningful initiative in that direction. Such events will help establish Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh as a leading AI hub. It will also serve as a milestone in promoting innovation and startups. Uttar Pradesh has a significant contribution in this endeavor, as the event plays a vital role in exploring and highlighting the innovative ideas of the youth of the state.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past eleven years, India has emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with the number of startups growing at a rate of 12-15 percent annually.

Our double-engine government has taken several important steps to promote innovation in Uttar Pradesh. Chandigarh University's TBI (Technology Business Incubation) Center has incubated more than 200 startups on campus, out of which 11 startups have achieved an annual turnover exceeding Rs. 50 lakh.

'Campus Tank' will take ideas and innovations to new heights. 'Campus Tank' has emerged as a unique platform where young innovators can present their ideas before industry experts, mentors, and investors, helping them scale their ventures to new heights.

Launch of CU AI Space: Alongside the launch of 'Campus Tank', Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh also unveiled 'CU AI Space', a dedicated collaborative environment designed for students, startups, and industry professionals to work together in the field of Artificial Intelligence. The 'CU AI Space' will feature state-of-the-art technology and AI-powered tools to inspire young innovators to develop solutions for real-world challenges through research, development, and innovation.

During the inaugural ceremony, the first phase results of the 'Campus Tank' initiative were also showcased. Of the 1,000 startups onboarded under the program, 10 outstanding startups were given the opportunity to pitch their ideas before a panel of investors. These selected startups impressed investors with their creativity, scalability, and market potential, successfully securing the required funding. This success demonstrates the effectiveness of the Campus Tank model and the entrepreneurial ecosystem nurtured by Chandigarh University.

Viksit Bharat 2047: A National Vision: On this occasion, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), emphasized the crucial role of youth in nation-building. He said, "Campus Tank is not just a launchpad - it is a movement that will shape the next generation of India's entrepreneurs." He further added, "Our vision is to empower young innovators and founders to become key contributors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national mission of building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047. College and university campuses are no longer just centers of education - they have become engines of innovation and economic growth. Through Campus Tank, we are committed to nurturing future unicorns that will showcase Indian talent on the global stage."

'Campus Tank' has thus emerged as a unique ecosystem where young entrepreneurs can connect directly with industry experts, mentors, and venture capital investors to embark on their entrepreneurial journey. The platform not only provides conceptual and strategic guidance but also offers the incubation support and partnerships required to transform ideas into sustainable, successful businesses.

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

