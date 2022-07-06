Gurugram (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The first all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE booking reopen exclusively on the MINI Online Shop - shop.mini.in.

Now available with an even more enriched profile, the all-Electric MINI is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) in India.

Also Read | @iAmNehaKakkar @ColorsTV @Sportsbuzzcom @NexaExperience – Latest Tweet by IIFA.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The first all-electric MINI has been a trailblazing success and continues to be in great demand. We are delighted to reopen bookings for the new enriched profile of the MINI Electric. The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE combines MINI's inventive spirit and iconic design with instant torque, zero emissions and a low center of gravity that enhances its legendary go-kart feeling. The great popularity of the MINI Electric in such a short time proves its position as the frontrunner in the transformation towards electric mobility."

The ex-showroom price* of the all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE with added features is INR 50,90,000.00/-

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan To Lead India in the Three-Match ODI Series Against West Indies.

The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE comes with a Smart Wallbox Charger with a fixed charging cable and one-time installation as standard.

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local MINI Authorised Dealer.

The MINI 3-door Cooper SE now comes with added features including Adaptive LED Headlights, Comfort Access System, Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant, sports seats with new Cloth/ Leatherette Combination Upholstery in Black Pearl Light Chequered and Seat heating for driver and front passenger.

The MINI 3-door Cooper SE comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for 8 years or up to 100,000 kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of ownership to a maximum fifth year without any milage limitation. 5 years 24x7 Road-Side Assistance provides complete peace of mind while on the move with facilities like portable roadside charging.

BMW Group offers the best charging infrastructure in the premium segment with fast chargers at BMW Group Dealer Network in more than 30 cities across India. The MINI Electric can be serviced across 32 BMW Group touchpoints across the country.

The all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE

MINI will globally be a fully electric brand after 2030. The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE paves the way into the future of MINI as an 'Electric E-commerce Experience' brand. The all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE is the first model to combine electromobility in an urban setting with the hallmark MINI brand attributes. The dimensions, design, space and interior ambience are based on the conventionally powered MINI 3-Door Hatch.

The cars design blends modern aesthetic aerodynamic lines with new eye-catching signature details. Dynamic lines and a crisp, clean style combine with the wide track and short overhangs to give the MINI 3-Door Cooper SE its taut athletic presence. Striking 'Energetic Yellow' accents further enhance its unique appearance on the road.

The sleek, captivating front grille has been given a very modern interpretation, embodying both MINI history and the future. The all-electric MINI is designed to complement vibrant city life and maximise your driving experience.

Distinctive Adaptive LED headlights are accompanied by the new eye-catching side scuttles that house LED indicators and the Energetic Yellow 'S' logo. Mirror Caps in Energetic Yellow along with new design elements of the Piano Black exterior lend an even more individual appearance. The exclusive 17 inch / 43.18 cm Electric Power Spoke alloy wheels outlined in Energetic Yellow add to complete the all-electric MINI's sleek design.

The asymmetrical spokes lend them a unique appearance and are aerodynamically optimised to improve efficiency. The car is available in four unique exterior colours - White Silver, Midnight Black II, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green.

The interior comes with the exclusive MINI Electric Interior Surface and sports seats with new Cloth/ Leatherette Combination Upholstery in Black Pearl Light Chequered. Further Seat Heating function for driver and front passenger is now available. The Comfort Access System helps lock and unlock your MINI without even taking out the vehicle key.

The new multifunction steering wheel in Nappa Leather integrates more functions yet reduces the number of control surfaces. The new 5-inch/ 12.7 cm digital Multifunction Instrument Display in a sleek Black Panel design provides key driving information.

It is brilliantly complemented by the 8.8-Inch/22.35 cm high-resolution, full-colour touchscreen. In addition, the audio control unit and the function buttons for hazard warning lights and driver assistance systems are integrated harmoniously into the circular control unit. Innumerable, finely integrated lighting strips and spots create ambient lighting that sets the right mood for every drive. Striking accents in 'Energetic Yellow' extend to the start/stop toggle switch, gear lever and unique badging on door sills.

The MINI Electric drive takes the legendary go-kart feeling to an entirely new and fascinating dimension with zero emissions and instant torque. With 184 hp/135 kW and a maximum torque of 270 Nm, the electric MINI sprints from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds. Dynamic yet silent, the all-electric MINI offers an entirely new driving experience. It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km.

MINI 3-Door Cooper SE ensures fast and hassle-free charging. Charging time is -

50 kW DC Charger - 80 per cent in 36 mins. (0 - 100 kms range in 15 mins)

11 kW AC Charger - 80 per cent in 2.5 hrs

Best charging infrastructure in the premium segment with fast chargers at BMW Group dealer network in more than 30 cities across India.

The first all-electric MINI comes in a fully loaded feature rich fixed profile including MINI Wired Package with Navigation System, Wireless Charging, enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation, Multifunctional Instrument Display, Apple CarPlay® and Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System.

MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, enhanced sportiness or efficiency according to driver's preference. In addition to the standard MID mode there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN mode.

Driver Assistance Systems include Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Rear View Camera and Tyre Pressure Monitor. The Parking Assistant function automatically steers MINI into tricky, parallel parking spaces.

The all-electric MINI features cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of front passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tyres and Rear-View Camera.

The standard MINIMALISM technology includes auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air ducts and electromechanical power steering.

MINI has established nine authorized dealerships in India - Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and Navnit Motors (Bangalore).

Internet: www.mini.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MINI.India

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MINIOfficial_IN

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/miniindia_official

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/miniindiaofficial/

To View the Specification sheets, Click on the Link Below:

AK-44-IN-2 Specification Sheet The first all-electric MINI 3 - Door Cooper SE

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)