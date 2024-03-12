New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Health and Family Welfare, inaugurated a credit assistance program for Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

According to a press release, the launch ceremony witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), marking a pivotal moment in the endeavor to strengthen the network of Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Mandaviya emphasized the critical role played by accessible and affordable medicines in ensuring the well-being of society, referring to them as 'Sanjeevani' for the poor, echoing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision.

He highlighted the remarkable growth of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, from a mere 80 units in 2014 to approximately 11,000 operational units nationwide today.

Minister Mandaviya said, "Medicines which are affordable and accessible are an essential requirement for any society. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has called them 'Sanjeevani' for the poor. From only 80 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 2014, there are around 11,000 units operating across the country today."

He added, "It is estimated that around 10 to 12 lakh people visit these Jan Aushadhi Kendras every day, providing them with significant savings and access to requisite medicines."

These Kendras serve as vital lifelines for rural and urban populations, with an estimated 10 to 12 lakh people visiting them daily, availing significant savings on necessary medicines.

The Minister underscored the concerted efforts of the Union Government in strengthening the Jan Aushadhi Kendra network, including streamlining procurement processes, expanding product offerings, ensuring a reliable supply chain, and maintaining stringent quality standards.

He also lauded the financial assistance provided to individual operators, particularly those in remote and hilly regions, to incentivize the establishment of these centers, thereby promoting entrepreneurship and enhancing access to affordable healthcare.

Expressing his optimism regarding the MoU between SIDBI and PMBI, Dr Mandaviya hailed it as a boon for small and new entrepreneurs associated with Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

He emphasized the potential of this collaboration in further amplifying, fortifying, and modernizing the Kendra network across the nation, urging officials to disseminate information about its benefits at the grassroots level.

The credit assistance program, facilitated through the MoU, aims to provide project loans for a credit limit of up to Rs 2 lakhs at a competitive and affordable interest rate, catering to the needs of small entrepreneurs operating Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

This initiative aligns with the government's larger objective of promoting ease of doing business and leveraging digital infrastructure for economic empowerment.

Sivasubramanian Raman, Chairman and Managing Director of SIDBI, highlighted the program's reliance on GST and India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to offer unsecured working capital loans for small businesses.

The program aims to address the financing needs of micro and small enterprises, ensuring their sustainability and growth while contributing to the overarching goal of providing affordable and quality medicines through the Jan Aushadhi Kendra network.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Dept. of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers; Bhushan Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary, Dept. of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance; Ravi Dadhich, CEO, PMBI, and senior officials of the Union Government. (ANI)

