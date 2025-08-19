PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India]/ Wilmington (Delaware) [US], August 19: The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Thermal & Specialized Solutions (TSS), Titanium Technologies (TT), and Advanced Performance Materials (APM), today announced the signing of strategic agreements with SRF Limited (SRF), a diversified, chemical-based multi-business conglomerate headquartered in India. SRF is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates, including fluoropolymers.

This collaboration strengthens Chemours' global supply chain footprint, bolsters operational flexibility, and provides access to capacity for fluoropolymers and fluoroelastomers--essential materials used across industries such as semiconductor, automotive, aerospace, chemical processing, oil and gas, and more. With this capacity, Chemours will increase its operational flexibility and ensure a more reliable supply for customers worldwide.

By leveraging SRF's established manufacturing excellence alongside Chemours' advanced product technology and rigorous quality standards, the collaboration will deliver a reliable supply of high-quality products. The agreements will supplement Chemours' existing global operations, allowing Chemours to efficiently bring supply flexibility while requiring no upfront capital investment.

"This arrangement with SRF exemplifies our Pathway to Thrive strategy as we continue to shift our product mix to higher value applications, enhancing our position as a trusted supplier paired with our commitment to responsible manufacturing practices," said Denise Dignam, Chemours President and CEO.

"This strategic relationship with The Chemours Company is a testament to SRF's proven capabilities in complex chemical production," said Prashant Yadav, President and CEO - Fluorochemicals and Technical Textiles Businesses, SRF Limited. "We are proud to reinforce our position as a trusted manufacturer of advanced materials and believe this marks the beginning of a strong relationship with a global leader in performance chemicals and advanced fluoropolymers."

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in providing industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and advanced electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Through our three businesses - Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials - we deliver application expertise and chemistry-based innovations that solve customers' biggest challenges. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Opteon™, Freon™, Ti-Pure™, Nafion™, Teflon™, Viton™, and Krytox™. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC, Chemours has approximately 6,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites and serves approximately 2,500 customers in approximately 110 countries. For more information, visit chemours.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About SRF Limited

SRF Limited is a diversified chemicals conglomerate with an annual turnover of ₹14,358 crore (US$ 1.7 billion). Its business portfolio spans Fluorochemicals, Specialty Chemicals, Performance Films & Foil, Technical Textiles, and Coated and Laminated Fabrics. With a global footprint, SRF operates thirteen manufacturing plants in India and one each in Thailand, South Africa, and Hungary, supported by a workforce of over 9,000 employees from diverse nationalities. The company exports to more than 100 countries worldwide. SRF's flagship Fluorochemicals are marketed under leading brands such as FLORON® and DYMEL®, while its Fluoropolymers are sold under the brand FLONIO®. In the Performance Films & Foil Business, key brands include OPLAR® and PETLAR®. These brands reflect SRF's unwavering commitment to innovation, performance, and quality across specialized applications. Backed by state-of-the-art R&D facilities, SRF has filed 494 patents, with 153 granted to date. The company is also a proud recipient of the prestigious Deming Prize for its Tyre Cord and Chemicals businesses, underscoring its dedication to Total Quality Management (TQM) as a core philosophy. For more information, visit srf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, advancing strategic agreements, plans for manufacturing of products, expansion of capacity, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. Matters outside our control, including general economic conditions, geopolitical conditions and global health events, and changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, have affected or may affect our business and operations and may or may continue to hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains such as through strikes, labor disruptions or other events, adversely affect our business partners, significantly reduce the demand for our products, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

