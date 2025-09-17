PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 17: In just over a year, Nuo Clinic, a unit of Swasth--an IIT Madras-incubated company--has established itself as one of Chennai's leading clinic chains, redefining how multi-specialty healthcare is delivered at the neighborhood level.

The clinic chain was co-founded by Sirish Singaram, a young healthcare entrepreneur, and Dr. Prakash Ayyadurai, a renowned Senior Arthroscopy Surgeon. Together, they envisioned a model that blends clinical excellence with accessibility, ensuring that high-quality care is within reach of every neighborhood. What began as a single center has rapidly expanded into a network of three established branches with two more on the way, underscoring the strong demand for trusted, community-focused healthcare. Nuo Clinic now aims for accelerated growth, with a vision to make advanced medical care as accessible as a local grocery store.

Nuo Clinic's growth is not just in scale--it is in the lives it has transformed. From performing complex orthopedic surgeries to achieving complete diabetes reversals through structured, evidence-based programs, the clinics have delivered tangible outcomes for patients. State-of-the-art physiotherapy centers further enhance recovery and rehabilitation, making Nuo a one-stop destination for comprehensive care. Recognizing the urgent need for inclusive mental health support, the group recently launched Nuo Mindcare--a dedicated initiative offering safe, confidential, and compassionate care. Designed to be especially supportive for women and queer individuals, this marks a bold step in addressing areas often overlooked in mainstream healthcare, reaffirming the clinic's commitment to holistic well-being.

What sets Nuo Clinic apart is its unique doctor-led, entrepreneur-driven model. Powered by Swasth's (their parent company) state-of-the-art AI-enabled technology platform, every clinic is fully digital, enabling seamless patient records, smarter diagnostics, and improved coordination of care. This fusion of technology with human expertise ensures faster, more personalized, and effective treatments.

"At Nuo Clinic, our mission has always been to make quality healthcare accessible--whether it's helping a patient walk pain-free again after years of suffering, guiding a mother safely through her pregnancy, or supporting families in leading healthier lives. Our doctors are the best and growth has come naturally because of the trust we've built. We're just getting started," said Sirish Singaram

Dr. Prakash Ayyadurai added, "Nuo Clinic's model takes away the administrative burdens that usually weigh doctors down in private practice. Here, consultants can focus entirely on what matters most--helping their patients get better--while the system takes care of everything else. It's both refreshing and empowering for medical practice."

With its unique doctor-led, patient-first approach, entrepreneur-driven model, Nuo Clinic is setting new benchmarks for neighborhood healthcare in Chennai. By combining clinical excellence, inclusivity, and advanced technology, the chain is redefining local healthcare delivery.

