Vishwakarma Puja is a special occasion for artisans, craftsmen, engineers, factory workers, architects, and other workers, as this day honours Lord Vishwakarma. He is considered as the divine architect and craftsman of the Gods. This year, Vishwakarma Puja falls on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Vishwakarma Puja is especially popular in eastern and northern India, where artisans and workers celebrate the day with great devotion. If you are searching for Vishwakarma Puja wishes online, here’s a list of wishes in Hindi that you can share with family and friends on this special occasion. You can also download these wishes online and send them to your loved ones as Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Wishes in Hindi, Vishwakarma Puja 2025 greetings, Vishwakarma Puja 2025 images and wallpapers. Happy Vishwakarma Puja Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

In industrial regions, the celebration takes on a festive look with community feasts, kite flying, and cultural programs. Vishwakarma Puja highlights the importance of respecting work and valuing the dignity of labour. This day also symbolises the importance of skill development and the belief that divine energy flows through human creativity and craftsmanship. By worshipping Lord Vishwakarma, devotees reaffirm their dedication to honest work, innovation, and progress in both personal and professional life.

As per religious beliefs, Lord Vishwakarma is credited with the construction of the city of Dvaraka for Krishna, the palace of Indraprastha for the Pandavas, and many weapons for the Gods. This Vishwakarma Puja 2025, share these latest Vishwakarma Puja 2025 wishes or keep these messages as WhatsApp status or pics to celebrate this auspicious day.

